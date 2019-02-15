The NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend will feature nearly two dozen of the best first- and second-year players in the league, and also Ben Simmons. It’s bound to create tens of highlights that’ll be overlooked in favor of anything Luka Doncic does. Welcome to the internet.

Seriously though, the league is stacked with young teens and 20-somethings on the verge of becoming All-Stars. De’Aaron Fox, Donovan Mitchell, DeAndre Ayton, and more will get their chance to shine during the All-Star festivities. You bet Dell Demps and the Pelicans’ scouts will have their eyes on this one to see who they might be able to get in an Anthony Davis trade.

This year’s challenge pits 10 of the best American-born players (Team USA) against 10 of the best international players (Team World.) Each member of the world team comes from a different country: England, The Bahamas, Serbia, Slovenia, Canada, Latvia, Finland, Nigeria, Turkey, and Australia.

The teams will sport Charlotte-inspired jerseys, which look like this:

Inspired by Charlotte’s basketball origins, the Nike-designed #MTNDEWICERisingStars uniforms put a modern twist on the jerseys worn by the ABA’s Carolina Cougars in the 1960s & 1970s. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/uvVoPUikkw — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2019

Here are the full rosters

Team USA

Team World

How to Watch

When: Feb. 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV, Watch TNT