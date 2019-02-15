The 2019 All-Star Celebrity Game will give us a basketball matchup with Quavo, Ray Allen, A’ja Wilson, Hasan Minhaj, and freakin Ronnie 2k, coached by Dawn Staley and Sue Bird. Yep, let’s get weird.

There are a number of other participants in this game who I will Google in a few minutes, but let’s focus on the aforementioned stars first.

First off, QUAVO!, the Migos guy, is legit. He won MVP at the last Celebrity game.

Please watch him play against a team with Shaquille O’Neal’s son on it:

Wilson is the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team’s star, and the league’s reigning Rookie of the Year. The 6’4 big can cook anyone:

Hasan Minhaj is the funny Netflix guy, who also played in the 2017 game:

Ronnie 2k is the guy who all the NBA players yell at when their ratings in the “NBA 2K” game are too low. His shot looks slow, but I thiiink he has range?

And Ray freakin’ Allen!

Here is the rest of the roster, which you may Google:

Home Team

Mike Colter (an actor in “Luke Cage”)

Chris Daughtry (singer guy from American Idol)

Terrence J (on-air host, actor)

Famous Los (comedian, guy you know from Instagram)

Dr. Oz (television personality who you probably know from Oprah)

Rapsody (rapper)

Bo Rinehart (musician)

JB Smoove (actor, comedian)

Steve Smith (NFL wide receiver)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA Rookie of the Year)

Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)

Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)

Away Team

Ronnie 2K (2K guy)

Ray Allen (Three-point legend guy)

AJ Buckley (actor)

Bad Bunny (artist who is in the Cardi B “I Like It” song)

Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s center)

Marc Lasry (co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)

Quavo (MIGOS)

Adam Ray (comedian from the About Last Night podcast)

Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)

James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)

Brad Williams (comedian from the About Last Night podcast)

How to Watch

When: Feb. 15

Where:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN