Dell Demps fired as Pelicans GM after injured Anthony Davis leaves arena mid-game

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has parted ways with the team after eight seasons in the position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team is discussing replacements in the interim, per Wojnarowski, including David Booth and Danny Ferry.

According to Woj, ownership was upset with Davis leaving the arena before the team’s game against the Thunder ended on Thursday night after he was ruled out following a shoulder injury. “Gayle Benson [the team’s owner] is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future,” Woj said.

What happened with Davis leaving early?

This part is a bit unclear. Davis suffered an injury in the second quarter of the Pelicans win over the Thunder and was ruled out for the night. Then he left the game with his agent, Rich Paul.

What’s unclear is if Davis left in anger, or to go and directly get an MRI. (Davis was eventually ruled with a shoulder contusion.)

After the game, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry refused to feed into the drama.

“I’m going to talk about the guys who played the game,” Gentry said before walking off. “They did a great job. We found a way to win the game. That’s what’s important.”

How did we get here?

When the Pelicans declined to negotiate with the Lakers on a trade deal, they instead opted to take the risk of a months-long drama with Davis to get a chance at a better offer. This was always going to get messy.

Davis said he wanted to continue playing if he wasn’t traded, even though that isn’t in his team’s best interest. Should Davis get seriously hurt, that could ruin the team’s possible return in a trade. But if they sat Davis, New Orleans ran the threat of receiving fines and other penalties from the league for benching a healthy superstar.