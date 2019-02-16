4 ways the NBA can implement a 4-point line

“That shot ain’t easy. The line is far as hell.”

OK. That’s not an exact transcription. But Hall of Fame sharp-shooter Ray Allen said something to that effect while mic’d up during the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday. The NBA implemented a four-point line for only the celebrity game on All-Star Weekend, and Ruffles — yes, the potato chip company — pledged $4,000 in charitable donations for every four-point shot made.

That gave players an added incentive to let it fly. They did just that.

Ten four-pointers were made on Friday night, meaning Ruffles donated $40,000. Of course, Allen hit the first, pulling-up in transition in the opening minute of the game.

There were 4 pointers galore early in the Celebrity All Star Game pic.twitter.com/cnK69EpyYD — Prep Hoops (@PrepHoops) February 16, 2019

The four-point line also added an extra layer of drama to the game. Quavo hit a four-point shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth to cut an eight point lead to just four.

Quavo hits the 4 point shot with 20 secs remaining. Pipe it up! pic.twitter.com/gMJfaqswfA — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 16, 2019

And eventual Celebrity Game MVP Famous Los picked up the first five-point play in league history by hitting a four-pointer and drawing a foul.

FAMOUSLOS FIVE POINT PLAY OVER QUAVO! pic.twitter.com/IWLG5yj17S — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) February 16, 2019

There’s only one conclusion that needs to be drawn from this.

The NBA needs to add the 4-point line — selectively

No. There shouldn’t be a four-point line at all times in the NBA. Could you imagine how many chuckers would start jacking up fours? It would make basketball almost unbearable to watch. Not everyone should shoot that shot.

But there are ways the NBA could look to implement the four-point line. Ways that make it easy for teams to game plan for the line, but don’t ruin the sport but running the score up to ungodly numbers:

They could implement a four-point line in only the last two minutes of each half . That way, teams that are trailing from behind could gun their way back in — or teams ahead by 12 could shoot themselves into a 26-point lead. It could go either way!

. That way, teams that are trailing from behind could gun their way back in — or teams ahead by 12 could shoot themselves into a 26-point lead. It could go either way! They could pick random time periods for every game . Imagine being on the court, then hearing a gong of some sort, and immediately knowing shots from well beyond the three-point line are worth four points for 90 seconds. Now, coaches can fit plays in specifically for these possessions. Stephen Curry double-screen for a 32-foot pull-up triple? It’s very possible

. Imagine being on the court, then hearing a gong of some sort, and immediately knowing shots from well beyond the three-point line are worth four points for 90 seconds. Now, coaches can fit plays in specifically for these possessions. Stephen Curry double-screen for a 32-foot pull-up triple? It’s very possible Teams could activate their own 4-point line once a half . Maybe like calling a timeout, a coach can signal to a ref that he wants to use his four-point line. Now, a defense is on edge and an offense has a chance to be super aggressive. It’s already an offense-forward league. Take that and supercharge it!

. Maybe like calling a timeout, a coach can signal to a ref that he wants to use his four-point line. Now, a defense is on edge and an offense has a chance to be super aggressive. It’s already an offense-forward league. Take that and supercharge it! Let the fans pick the time! The NBA is always looking for ways to be more interactive with its fanbase. Why not let fans use their phones and laptops to vote at what point a team should be able to shoot four-pointers

One thing’s clear: The four-point line made the Celebrity All-Star Game wildly fun and successful.

Another thing that’s clear: If the NBA finds a way to use the same four-point concept in a way that doesn’t make basketball cheesy, they’ll take an already perfect product and somehow make it even better.