The best dunks from the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, scored

The Slam Dunk Contest is Saturday, but Friday Night’s Rising Stars Challenge had a bunch of incredible dunks, too. My roommate just poured me a glass of red wine. I think for the next 30 minutes, I’m qualified to be a Slam Dunk Contest judge, don’t you?

Originally, I had planned to just lay out some of the best dunks from the night. But nah, that’s boring. Let’s score em, too! This is inspired by my co-worker, Kofie Yeboah, who put an inordinate amount of time into re-scoring every single perfect score dunk in Dunk Contest history.

Let’s see what we’ve got.

Outside looking in

Here were the ones that didn’t make it in, that I felt compelled to include in this post anyway.

Score: 0 out of 10

Next.

De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and O.G. Anunoby *try* to shut it down

Score: 5

This was fun! They tried to end it all with a bang. Instead, they shot a triumvirate of blanks. Shoutouts to O.G. for trying the 360.

Lauri Markkanen did what?

Score: 6

I literally did not know Markkanen had this in his dunk package.

Alright, we’ve had our fun. Let’s get to it. Here were the most fire dunks from the Rising Stars Challenge. I tried my hardest to score them. I didn’t score them as if they were in a dunk contest; instead I scored ‘em as in-game dunks.

De’Aaron Fox bounce-oop to John Collins

Score: 6

The best part of this was the pass. But it didn’t leave Collins much room to be creative in mid-air because both the ball and Collins’ head were so close to the rim.

John Collins off-the-glass to himself

Score: 9

OH MY GOD.

Look at it again in slow mo.

viewer discretion advised.



heavily advised. pic.twitter.com/r4tBehkbca — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2019

De’Aaron Fox no-look bounce oop to Marvin Bagley

Score: 8

De’Aaron Fox is gonna be special for at least two reasons: he can pass, and he’s fast as hell. He chased this ball down then some how connected on a pinpoint, no-look bounce pass alley-oop. Fox gets a 10, Bagley gets a 6.

DeAndre Ayton reverse put-back

Score: 8

I love put-back dunks, and turning your back to the rim while putting the ball back off of a rebound sounds difficult as hell. Good stuff, DeAndre.

Josh Okogie get up!

Score: 10

LOOK AT HOW HIGH HE GOT UP!

John Collins 360 oop

John Collins 360 alley-oop dunk MY GOD pic.twitter.com/BxtM3fj33M — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 16, 2019

The man is in the Slam Dunk contest and this is exactly why. (OK, the dope aerial camera angle may also have added a point or two, but who’s counting?)

Look at it again in slow motion.

we are used to it already.



but this is something else. pic.twitter.com/3XqElAZeYS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2019

Score: 8.5

Collins is obviously my pick to win the Slam Dunk Contest. You can clearly see why.

KYLE KUZMA CAN WINDMILL, Y’ALL

Score: 8

I had no idea Kuz had the windmill in his dunk package, but I’m also not surprised.

Marvin Bagley 360 double pump

Score: 15

This man got assisted by someone on the opposite team, then threw down a 360 before time expired. Yeah, I know they’re actual real-life teammates in Sacramento, but the thought is still funny as hell.