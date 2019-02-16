Anthony Davis’ contradicting trade request comments at the All-Star Game were very confusing

During his media session before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, Pelicans star Anthony Davis addressed his trade request three weeks ago and disputed reports that he did not want to go to the Boston Celtics.

While Davis clarified that his desire is to play on any other NBA team that isn’t New Orleans — despite reports that his list only included Lakers, Clippers, Bucks and Knicks — he also contradicted himself in different statements.

Davis appeared in two separate media settings: once at a podium in front of all media, and again on an NBATV panel. On one stage, he said it was true that there was a list of preferred destinations he’d like to be moved to, but that it was confidential between the Pelicans and his agent Rich Paul. In his next appearance, he said that he hadn’t given New Orleans a list.

So what the heck is true?

Here’s what Davis said

At the podium:

Anthony Davis: "Whatever list that came out...it's true."



Also Anthony Davis: "I never gave a destination. Anthony Davis has never gave a destination where he wants to play."



WHAT???? — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) February 16, 2019

Davis: Whatever list that came out is between my agent and the Pelicans... it’s true.

Anthony Davis on Celtics not being on his list of preferred trade destinations:



— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) February 16, 2019

Davis: They [Boston] are on my list. I never said they was not on my list.

On NBA TV:

— kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 16, 2019

Davis: All 29 other teams are on my list. I don’t have a preferred destination. I just want to win. It could be big market, small market. I don’t care. I want to win. obviously, whatever team I get traded to, play for for a year or whatever, if I get traded, I’m not sure. But make the best of it. When free agency comes I’ll see what happens. I can’t tell the future, but all 29 teams are on the list. Reporter: So just to follow up, for people who have reported that it’s the Lakers and the Knicks. Davis: I never gave the Pelicans a list. Anthony Davis has never gave a destination of where he wants to play.

From this set of statements, it isn’t clear whether a list exists or not, and what kind of influence AD theoretically had in it.

What does this mean?

In one of these statements, Davis isn’t telling the full truth. He’s either playing a semantics game by specifically saying “he” did not give New Orleans a list, insinuating someone else did on his behalf, or he accidentally gave up too much information and tried to walk it back.

Either way, it doesn’t matter so much right now. AD is going to be a Pelican for at least the next three months. By then, his mind could be changed entirely on where he wants to play.

Whether he actually writes out the list, he’ll have one in his head one as teams inquire if he’d sign long-term if they trade for him. Any team that can’t secure a commitment will have a tough time convincing themselves to take a chance.

For right now, though, we can’t be sure what happened before the deadline. The legend of Davis’ alleged list lives another day.