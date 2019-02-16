The NBA got a bunch of legends together for a 3-point shootout and it was actually sad

Prior to the NBA’s three-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend, former NBA player Dell Curry took the stage with his sons, Steph and Seth. He offered to participate in a three-point challenge of his own if they’d donate $1,000 per made shot.

Dell brought out some legendary backup, too: Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price.

Unfortunately, the shootout didn’t go as planned, with the four combining to make just 6-of-25 shots. Allen looked rusty the night after shining in the Celebrity All-Star Game, missing all five of his tries. Dell finished 2-of-10, Price made 1-of-5 and Rice made 3-of-5.

Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

The total donated to charity was $35,000, though, TNT broadcaster Allie LaForce announced.

This was a fun moment — even if the legends had a bad showing.