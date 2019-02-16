 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steph Curry is wearing the same jacket to All-Star weekend that he wore as a kid

Twenty-seven years later!

By Matt Ellentuck

The 2019 All-Star Weekend in Charlotte has been all about the Curry family, and they’re getting sentimental. After Steph Curry participated in the three-point contest, he put on the same jacket he wore as a kid in 1992.

Incredible!

Earlier in the night, Steph and Seth both participated in the 3-point contest and their father, Dell, had a (sort of failed) legends 3-point event of his own.

Curry weekend has been great!

