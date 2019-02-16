Hamidou Diallo’s elbow dunk over Shaq might be the best dunk ever

Hamidou freakin’ Diallo leaped over Shaquille freakin’ O’Neal while wearing a Superman shirt and elbow-dunked on his first try in the Slam Dunk Contest.

It was unbelievable, and could rank among the NBA’s best-ever slams.

"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

HAMI!

Remember Vince Carter’s version?

Diallo’s might’ve been better!

Twitter erupted:

OMG DIALLO. END THE CONTEST! — Zito (@_Zeets) February 17, 2019

Hamidou Diallo just did the Prince hanging from the rim for an hour bit in real life — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 17, 2019

HAMIDOU DIALLO IS THE NEW SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/ABnSZxUgrh — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) February 17, 2019

HAMIDOU DIALLO IS FROM NEW YORK — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 17, 2019

Diallo saved that dunk contest. The Shaq honeydip is all-time — Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) February 17, 2019

diallo should dunk the trophy — Criminally Insane (Remix) (@russbengtson) February 17, 2019

This photo was incredible.

It’s over, ladies and gentlemen