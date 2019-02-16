 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hamidou Diallo’s elbow dunk over Shaq might be the best dunk ever

If you haven’t watched this... WATCH THIS!

By Matt Ellentuck Updated

Hamidou freakin’ Diallo leaped over Shaquille freakin’ O’Neal while wearing a Superman shirt and elbow-dunked on his first try in the Slam Dunk Contest.

It was unbelievable, and could rank among the NBA’s best-ever slams.

HAMI!

Remember Vince Carter’s version?

Diallo’s might’ve been better!

Twitter erupted:

This photo was incredible.

It’s over, ladies and gentlemen

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...