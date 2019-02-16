Hamidou Diallo’s elbow dunk over Shaq might be the best dunk ever

Hamidou freakin’ Diallo leaped over Shaquille freakin’ O’Neal while wearing a Superman shirt and elbow-dunked on his first try in the Slam Dunk Contest.
It was unbelievable, and could rank among the NBA’s best-ever slams.
"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
HAMI!
Remember Vince Carter’s version?
Diallo’s might’ve been better!
Twitter erupted:
OMG DIALLO. END THE CONTEST!— Zito (@_Zeets) February 17, 2019
Hamidou Diallo just did the Prince hanging from the rim for an hour bit in real life— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 17, 2019
HAMIDOU DIALLO IS THE NEW SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/ABnSZxUgrh— Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) February 17, 2019
HAMIDOU DIALLO IS FROM NEW YORK— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 17, 2019
Diallo saved that dunk contest. The Shaq honeydip is all-time— Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) February 17, 2019
diallo should dunk the trophy— Criminally Insane (Remix) (@russbengtson) February 17, 2019
This photo was incredible.
FRAME THIS#NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/dhUQiLpEwS— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2019
It’s over, ladies and gentlemen
"game ... blouses" pic.twitter.com/o2nvtPSmYx— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) February 17, 2019
