The 68th annual NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday night as Team Giannis plays against Team LeBron (Watch TNT, fuboTV). This is the second year where captains drafted their own teams rather than playing in the traditional East vs. West game.

This year, LeBron played into all the drama by drafting a team mostly made of soon-to-become free agents, ahead of a summer where many will be rumored to join James with the Lakers. James almost certainly did this on purpose after his team was unable to trade for Anthony Davis ahead of the trade deadline. So, he drafted Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Davis. Wonderful.

On the other hand, Giannis drafted what’s considered to be the underdog team with many first-time All-Star participants. D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, and Bucks teammate Khris Middleton will play for Giannis’ team.

For the first time in All-Star draft history, a trade was made, too. Incredibly, LeBron made a trade for Ben Simmons, who was recently linked to a debunked Lakers tampering case, by shipping away Russell Westbrook. LeBron really went full-troll here.

Last year’s All-Star Game was surprisingly competitive with this new format. This one is filled with bouncy trash-talkers, which could make for some fun.

Here are the full rosters.

Team LeBron

Starters:

Reserves:

Team Giannis

Starters:

Reserves:

How to Watch

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT/TBS

Stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV

Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET