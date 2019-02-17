Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest long before it was over. He threw down a historic, memorable, and scream-worthy slam over Shaquille O’Neal. He even stuck his elbow through the rim!

If you haven’t seen it, please stare in awe as Diallo reveals a superman shirt underneath his teal Thunder jersey, then hangs on the cylinder after claiming the contest:

"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

We need to review this stunner frame-by-frame to appreciate its perfection and rarity as a true 50.

1. Please look at Shaq’s nervous-as-hell face

2. Hamidou’s eyes never look away from the rim, though. He HAD this.

3. Shaq is seven dang feet tall

4. Diallo’s elbow!

5. Diallo really went horizontal for a flex

6. LOOK AT GIANNIS!

7. LOOK AT EVERYONE

8. Hold up the trophy, dunk King