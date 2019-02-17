 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 8 best pictures of Hamidou Diallo’s incredible elbow dunk OVER Shaquille O’Neal

Because somehow the pictures are even more absurd than the dunk itself.

By Matt Ellentuck
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest long before it was over. He threw down a historic, memorable, and scream-worthy slam over Shaquille O’Neal. He even stuck his elbow through the rim!

If you haven’t seen it, please stare in awe as Diallo reveals a superman shirt underneath his teal Thunder jersey, then hangs on the cylinder after claiming the contest:

We need to review this stunner frame-by-frame to appreciate its perfection and rarity as a true 50.

1. Please look at Shaq’s nervous-as-hell face

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Hamidou’s eyes never look away from the rim, though. He HAD this.

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

3. Shaq is seven dang feet tall

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

4. Diallo’s elbow!

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

5. Diallo really went horizontal for a flex

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

6. LOOK AT GIANNIS!

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

7. LOOK AT EVERYONE

8. Hold up the trophy, dunk King

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 47. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...