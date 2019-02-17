Hamidou Diallo won the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest long before it was over. He threw down a historic, memorable, and scream-worthy slam over Shaquille O’Neal. He even stuck his elbow through the rim!
If you haven’t seen it, please stare in awe as Diallo reveals a superman shirt underneath his teal Thunder jersey, then hangs on the cylinder after claiming the contest:
"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
We need to review this stunner frame-by-frame to appreciate its perfection and rarity as a true 50.
Loading comments...