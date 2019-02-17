Joe Harris and Hamidou Diallo stole the show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday. The Nets’ bearded normie shot the absolute lights out in the 3-point contest to beat Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Devin Booker and so many other better-known shooting talents to prove he deserved his spot in the competition. Diallo then threw down on of the best-ever dunks, launching himself over Shaquille O’Neal and latching his arm through the rim.
This was a much improved All-Star Saturday night over a number of lackluster others. It wasn’t the Zach LaVine-Aaron Gordon showdown, but the night had its highs and lows.
Let’s review Saturday’s biggest winners and losers.
Winners
1. Hamidou Diallo
Diallo might’ve been the least known of a group of unknown dunkers and came out looking like a star.
This dunk:
"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
I’m speechless.
Speaking of which...
2. Giannis’ dunk reactions
Giannis was really a proud dad.
3. Jackets
Russell Westbrook’s fits are unmatched!
i want to be russ pic.twitter.com/W8yyEKGdTr— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) February 17, 2019
Steph Curry wore a dope jacket too! It paid homage to the one he wore 27 years earlier at the 1992 All-Star Game.
Steph in 1992 vs Steph in 2019 ❤️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5U9ZzZr4F5— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2019
4. Jayson Tatum from halfcourt
This is what won the Skills Challenge:
"NO HE DIDN'T!"@jaytatum0 hit the half-court bomb to defeat Trae Young and win the #TacoBellSkills challenge! pic.twitter.com/5NMz3h4Ajt— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
That heave took guts.
5. Chains
2 chains went way over his quota:
@2chainz in the building for #NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday! pic.twitter.com/6rDnquwuVa— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2019
And Quavo came out with a ton of ‘em too
@QuavoStuntin in the building for #NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday! pic.twitter.com/ap06gMqZp4— 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2019
Round of applause for some very good chains.
Losers
1. J Cole’s dunk attempt
Why Cole? ... Why try this?
Double platinum with no hops...— Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) February 17, 2019
Welcome to #Shaqtin, @JColeNC! pic.twitter.com/YOp0DXszc0
At least he threw a great lob to Dennis Smith Jr.
.@JColeNC lobs and Dennis Smith Jr. GETS WAY UP for the 5⃣0⃣! ✈️ #ATTSlamDunk #StateFarmSaturday on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/FdG9HhXtM9— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019
2. The rim when Dennis Smith Jr. was up to dunk
He had some spectacular dunks, but they all took multiple tries:
No make for Dennis Smith Jr. in the final. pic.twitter.com/tIOmJMgedg— RealGM (@RealGM) February 17, 2019
That poor rim took shots all night.
3. Shaq and 2 Chainz in pop-a-shot
Shaq cheated and STILL lost:
Innovative pop-a-shot strategy from Shaq and @2chainz ... pic.twitter.com/2dZHzwVv6F— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
4. Dell Curry’s range
Dell did a wonderful thing and brought back legends Mark Price, Glenn Rice and Ray Allen for a 3-point shooting display of their own for charity.
They... made 6-of-25 shots combined, though, and Dell went 2-of-10.
Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019
At least they raised $35,000!
