Joe Harris and Hamidou Diallo stole the show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday. The Nets’ bearded normie shot the absolute lights out in the 3-point contest to beat Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Devin Booker and so many other better-known shooting talents to prove he deserved his spot in the competition. Diallo then threw down on of the best-ever dunks, launching himself over Shaquille O’Neal and latching his arm through the rim.

This was a much improved All-Star Saturday night over a number of lackluster others. It wasn’t the Zach LaVine-Aaron Gordon showdown, but the night had its highs and lows.

Let’s review Saturday’s biggest winners and losers.

Winners

Diallo might’ve been the least known of a group of unknown dunkers and came out looking like a star.

This dunk:

"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

I’m speechless.

Speaking of which...

2. Giannis’ dunk reactions

Giannis was really a proud dad.

3. Jackets

Russell Westbrook’s fits are unmatched!

i want to be russ pic.twitter.com/W8yyEKGdTr — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) February 17, 2019

Steph Curry wore a dope jacket too! It paid homage to the one he wore 27 years earlier at the 1992 All-Star Game.

Steph in 1992 vs Steph in 2019 ❤️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5U9ZzZr4F5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2019

4. Jayson Tatum from halfcourt

This is what won the Skills Challenge:

"NO HE DIDN'T!"@jaytatum0 hit the half-court bomb to defeat Trae Young and win the #TacoBellSkills challenge! pic.twitter.com/5NMz3h4Ajt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

That heave took guts.

5. Chains

2 chains went way over his quota:

And Quavo came out with a ton of ‘em too

Round of applause for some very good chains.

Losers

1. J Cole’s dunk attempt

Why Cole? ... Why try this?

At least he threw a great lob to Dennis Smith Jr.

2. The rim when Dennis Smith Jr. was up to dunk

He had some spectacular dunks, but they all took multiple tries:

No make for Dennis Smith Jr. in the final. pic.twitter.com/tIOmJMgedg — RealGM (@RealGM) February 17, 2019

That poor rim took shots all night.

3. Shaq and 2 Chainz in pop-a-shot

Shaq cheated and STILL lost:

Innovative pop-a-shot strategy from Shaq and @2chainz ... pic.twitter.com/2dZHzwVv6F — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

4. Dell Curry’s range

Dell did a wonderful thing and brought back legends Mark Price, Glenn Rice and Ray Allen for a 3-point shooting display of their own for charity.

They... made 6-of-25 shots combined, though, and Dell went 2-of-10.

Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

At least they raised $35,000!