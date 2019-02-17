 clock menu more-arrow no yes

5 winners and 4 losers of an NBA All-Star Saturday night with plenty of surprises

Who had Joe Harris and Hamidou Diallo winning?

By Matt Ellentuck
Joe Harris and Hamidou Diallo stole the show at the 2019 NBA All-Star Saturday. The Netsbearded normie shot the absolute lights out in the 3-point contest to beat Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Devin Booker and so many other better-known shooting talents to prove he deserved his spot in the competition. Diallo then threw down on of the best-ever dunks, launching himself over Shaquille O’Neal and latching his arm through the rim.

This was a much improved All-Star Saturday night over a number of lackluster others. It wasn’t the Zach LaVine-Aaron Gordon showdown, but the night had its highs and lows.

Let’s review Saturday’s biggest winners and losers.

Winners

1. Hamidou Diallo

Diallo might’ve been the least known of a group of unknown dunkers and came out looking like a star.

This dunk:

I’m speechless.

Speaking of which...

2. Giannis’ dunk reactions

Giannis was really a proud dad.

3. Jackets

Russell Westbrook’s fits are unmatched!

Steph Curry wore a dope jacket too! It paid homage to the one he wore 27 years earlier at the 1992 All-Star Game.

4. Jayson Tatum from halfcourt

This is what won the Skills Challenge:

That heave took guts.

5. Chains

2 chains went way over his quota:

And Quavo came out with a ton of ‘em too

Round of applause for some very good chains.

Losers

1. J Cole’s dunk attempt

Why Cole? ... Why try this?

At least he threw a great lob to Dennis Smith Jr.

2. The rim when Dennis Smith Jr. was up to dunk

He had some spectacular dunks, but they all took multiple tries:

That poor rim took shots all night.

3. Shaq and 2 Chainz in pop-a-shot

Shaq cheated and STILL lost:

4. Dell Curry’s range

Dell did a wonderful thing and brought back legends Mark Price, Glenn Rice and Ray Allen for a 3-point shooting display of their own for charity.

They... made 6-of-25 shots combined, though, and Dell went 2-of-10.

At least they raised $35,000!

