The 5 best crowd reactions from the NBA Slam Dunk contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night gave us a lot of surprises and one of the best dunks of all time, courtesy of Hamidou Diallo﻿. The story of the night wasn’t just the dunks that were attempted, but how people watching dealt with what was going down.

These are the 5 best reactions from the NBA dunk contest.

No. 1 — Giannis can’t believe J. Cole almost dunked.

Dennis Smith Jr. executed one of most-complete thematic dunks of the night, as the Fayetteville, NC native jumped over fellow Fayetteville native J. Cole while wearing Cole’s high school jersey from his time as a player at Terry Sanford High School.

After it was over Cole decided he wanted in on the dunking act, rising up for a really solid attempt that he couldn’t quite throw down. Nonetheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo was loving it.

No. 2 — Scared Shaq.

Shaq was kind of a participant here, so I don’t know if he really counts — but I don’t care. I love scared Shaq so much. This came from the dunk of the night, in which Diallo﻿ jumped over Shaq, and did the honey dip for good measure.

It was a truly iconic dunk, and Shaq barely had a chance to realize what happened when Diallo’s legs came swinging back in his direction. O’Neal was terrified, it was all delightful.

No. 3 — Nervous Steph.

When you wait to find out what your tax return is going to be.

No. 4 — Benny the Bull, ball of anxiety.

Benny was at the dunk contest and saw absolutely nothing out of fear. I don’t really know why he was so scared exactly, but Benny was absolutely terrified.

No. 5 — Devin Booker and his Handycam.

I love that Booker was out there like a dad at a little league game recording everything. I also like that he might be the only person left with a legit Handycam. I respect that for a lot of reasons.