It wasn’t just your TV. TNT had a static problem at the NBA All-Star Game.

A strange buzzing noise flooded the TV sets of everyone watching Meek Mill’s intro.

By Matt Ellentuck

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game kicked off with a great performance from Meek Mill before the starters were announced, but in between verses, there was a ton of static on TNT’s feed.

It sounded like this:

It wasn’t just your TV, though many tried to fix their sets. Everyone had this problem!

The feed appeared to be fixed after Team Giannis’ bench players were announced.

