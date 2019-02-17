It wasn’t just your TV. TNT had a static problem at the NBA All-Star Game.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game kicked off with a great performance from Meek Mill before the starters were announced, but in between verses, there was a ton of static on TNT’s feed.

It sounded like this:

It wasn’t just your TV, though many tried to fix their sets. Everyone had this problem!

Is something going on with the audio? Because... pic.twitter.com/c5RyDQWyJI — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 18, 2019

this static tnt has going makes it sound like we’re watching the game over a campfire — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) February 18, 2019

Anyone else notice a weird static noise in this TNT broadcast? — Don't Tweet. Vote. (@thecity2) February 18, 2019

Anybody else have crazy static noise on TNT? — Deandre (@DreEastwood) February 18, 2019

bro what is this static yall got goin on @tnt @nba — young hiram lodge (@blakeyblake__) February 18, 2019

The feed appeared to be fixed after Team Giannis’ bench players were announced.