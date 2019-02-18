 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dancing Kawhi Leonard was the NBA All-Star Game’s most robotic meme

New, 1 comment

He actually danced!

By Matt Ellentuck

Kawhi Leonard’s narrative as the NBA’s best-running robot will never reach an apex. His legend grows bigger and bigger by the day, because there is no end to the humor of one of the best players in one of sports’ most passionate game showing no emotions.

At the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, Leonard showed us his latest system update. He tried to dance, and it went exactly how you think it would.

This instantly became a meme, as internet hero C.J. Fogler prompted Twitter users to add their own music to which Leonard could dance.

Leonard danced to Offset:

Literal robot music:

Earth Wind & Fire:

Mexican party music:

The Conga:

And even his own laugh:

(Sorry, I had to).

In order to properly appreciate Leonard, let’s remember his best robot-trying-to-be-a-human moments.

1. His freakin’ laugh

This is his best moment so far. This will be funny 300 years from now. Leonard legitimately told people he was a “fun guy” and then proceeded to laugh like his chip was malfunctioning.

This is just perfect:

Never forget the NBA on NBC remix:

2. Indubitably

Do y’all remember the old HEB commercial where Leonard says indubitably? Because — ha, ha, ha, ha — it’s even funnier in 2019.

Also, you can hear his laugh when reporters ask him to say it again, and it’s PERFECT:

3. When then-Grizzlies coach David Fizdale flat out called him a robot

Fizdale said he didn’t hear him breathing and also said he bleeds anti-freeze.

LMFAO.

Please stick around, as this page will be updated each time our robot hero Leonard does something hilarious.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 56. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...