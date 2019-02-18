Dancing Kawhi Leonard was the NBA All-Star Game’s most robotic meme

Kawhi Leonard’s narrative as the NBA’s best-running robot will never reach an apex. His legend grows bigger and bigger by the day, because there is no end to the humor of one of the best players in one of sports’ most passionate game showing no emotions.

At the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, Leonard showed us his latest system update. He tried to dance, and it went exactly how you think it would.

Here's Kawhi Leonard dancing, add your own soundtrack pic.twitter.com/sRE0HvM9uw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2019

This instantly became a meme, as internet hero C.J. Fogler prompted Twitter users to add their own music to which Leonard could dance.

Leonard danced to Offset:

Literal robot music:

Earth Wind & Fire:

Kawhi Leonard mashup dancing to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire.



(Inspiration: @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/Aenu4Vvc15 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 18, 2019

Mexican party music:

Kawhi if he went to a Mexican party (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/E502SGKLVi — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) February 18, 2019

The Conga:

And even his own laugh:

Kawhi dancing to his own laugh is the remix we needed pic.twitter.com/vZQodvpofr — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 18, 2019

(Sorry, I had to).

In order to properly appreciate Leonard, let’s remember his best robot-trying-to-be-a-human moments.

1. His freakin’ laugh

This is his best moment so far. This will be funny 300 years from now. Leonard legitimately told people he was a “fun guy” and then proceeded to laugh like his chip was malfunctioning.

This is just perfect:

Never forget the NBA on NBC remix:

2. Indubitably

Do y’all remember the old HEB commercial where Leonard says indubitably? Because — ha, ha, ha, ha — it’s even funnier in 2019.

Also, you can hear his laugh when reporters ask him to say it again, and it’s PERFECT:

3. When then-Grizzlies coach David Fizdale flat out called him a robot

Fizdale said he didn’t hear him breathing and also said he bleeds anti-freeze.

LMFAO.

Please stick around, as this page will be updated each time our robot hero Leonard does something hilarious.