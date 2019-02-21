 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeMarcus Cousins calls the NCAA ‘bullshit’ following Zion Williamson’s injury

Cousins was one of many NBA players to call out the NCAA.

Matt Ellentuck

Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury when his Nike sneaker collapsed early in a game against North Carolina, causing him to fall awkwardly. On Thursday, the team announced that Williamson has a Grade 1 knee sprain, and he is day-to-day. That’s a lot better than it could have been.

Since his injury, the prep-to-pros debate has been revitalized, with NBA players like Isaiah Thomas and Donovan Mitchell joining in on Twitter.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins was even more blunt. He said Williamson should immediately sit out, calling the NCAA “bullshit.”

Cousins: Knowing what I know now, college is bullshit. College basketball, the NCAA, is bullshit. My advice to him is to do what’s best for you and your family. Obviously college... it does nothing for you at this point. You’ve proven you’re the No. 1 pick. You’ve proven your talent. You’re ready for the next level. It’s happening.

When I was at that age, you enjoy the moment, the experience and all that. But there’s so many risks involved to get to the ultimate goal, which is this level.

Cousins went on to reveal what he’s learned since his lone season at Kentucky.

Cousins: Just how crooked the NCAA business is. I saw a post the other day that showed the highest ticket for the UNC-Duke game was $2,500-$3,500. How much does Zion Wiliamson get? That’s who they’re coming to see. So how much does he get? Who does it go to? How does it benefit any player on that team? But they’re able to give $20 and a meal so this “bad kid” can get a bad rep, “uncoachable,” “thugs,” whatever it might be. It’s bullshit. It’s been bullshit.

When asked about potential solutions, Cousins referenced the G League route. This season, the G League will implement a new rule which allows a $125,000 payment to a select group of “elite” high school athletes, which is an increase from the roughly $7,000 per month wages players typically make over a five-month season.

Cousins sees its future, though. “The G League route, I think that’s helpful,” he said. “Obviously it’s not a popular thing right now, but I think it will grow over time. You’ve seen a couple of young guys enter that program already.”

If Williamson’s injury costs him his season at Duke, or spots in the upcoming NBA Draft, it could have much bigger implications.

