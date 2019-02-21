‘Space Jam 2’ will be released in July 2021

We don’t have a ton of details just yet, but we do have a release date for the long-awaited ‘Space Jam 2’, which will be in theaters on July 16, 2021, a mere 2½ years away, Spring Hill Entertainment announced on Thursday.

LeBron James, who co-founded of Spring Hill Entertainment with Maverick Carter, will star in the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan film, but the rest of the cast has to date been kept under wraps. The only actor listed on IMDB for the movie, for instance aside from James is Eric Bauza, who voices Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

News of the film’s production was confirmed in September, with Terence Nance directing and Ryan Coogler among the producers. James, in addition to starring, is an executive producer on the film as well.

The original ‘Space Jam’ grossed $90.4 million in the U.S. and over $230 million worldwide.