Paul George double-overtime game winner highlights his scorching February

Paul George hit a running, high-arcing shot in the final second to cap one of the most incredible NBA games of the season, a 148-147, double-overtime win for the Thunder over the Jazz on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

PG GAME WINNER IN DOUBLE OT pic.twitter.com/LAwlReoOfS — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2019

After nearly bringing rain with the game-winner with 0.8 seconds left, George finished with a game-high 45 points, including 25 after the third quarter.

George in February is averaging 38.9 points per game, and he’s scoring a 32-point clip since the beginning of December.

George was needed in the second overtime Friday after Russell Westbrook fouled out near the end of the first overtime. Westbrook had an incredible night of his own with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. It ended Westbrook’s NBA record streak of 11 straight triple doubles, but he and George were the first teammates since Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in 2017 to each score 40 points in the same regular season game.

The game was close throughout, with 21 ties and 23 lead changes. Donovan Mitchell was spectacular in his own right, pouring in 38 points for Utah in defeat. Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 16 rebounds and three blocks to go with his 26 points.

Oklahoma City’s win moved them to 38-20, good for third in the Western Conference with a three-game lead over fourth-place Portland.