Who knew the Academy Awards were sports? Thanks to Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee, now they are! Before presenting a pair of writing awards on Sunday night, Jackson pointed out the avid New York Knicks fan Lee in the crowd, informing him of the day’s results.

THE KNICKS WON TONIGHT AND MADE THE OSCARS pic.twitter.com/YngX2oFsuK — SNY (@SNYtv) February 25, 2019

New York on Sunday beat the Spurs 130-118, the Knicks’ first home win since Dec. 1. Upon hearing the news, Lee yelled back to Jackson from the crowd, “We’re trying to tank.”

The loss snapped an 18-game home losing streak for the Knicks, and while it was the second win in their last three game overall, it was also their second win in their last 21 games. It’s been a rough season for the Knicks, who are 12-48, but that’s not the worst record in the NBA. The bottom four:

The reason Lee and Knicks fans everywhere are rooting for tanking is Duke star Zion Williamson, widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Finishing with the worst overall record doesn’t guarantee the top pick, but does give the best chance in the draft lottery. So it’s a head start, at least.

And if Lee doesn’t get to see his beloved Knicks win the chance to draft Williamson, then at least he can enjoy his Academy Award win for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘BlacKkKlansman.’