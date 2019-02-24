The Warriors want you to know they really don’t care about the regular season

The Rockets went to Oracle Arena without James Harden and somehow beat the Golden State Warriors, 118-112, in one of the biggest upsets of the regular season. The Warriors played all five of their All-Star starters to no avail, losing for the first time in 11 tries when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins all suited up.

Houston owned this game from the jump, scoring the first 15 points of the game. It took more than four minutes for Golden State to score for the first time while Eric Gordon, PJ Tucker and Chris Paul lit the place up. The Warriors did make a late comeback, coming within four points in the final 30 seconds, but it was too little, too late.

Afterwards, the Warriors were remarkably calm despite the embarrassing home loss. Almost too calm. The biggest takeaway of the night wasn’t how they lost, it was the way they bluntly expressed their boredom with the regular season.

1. Kevin Durant kept it real

Draymond Green went down with an ankle injury after stepping on Cousins’ foot in the second half of the game and didn’t return. After the game, Green said he doesn’t expect to miss much time.

When Durant was asked about his concern for Green, he responded, “I mean, he’ll be back for the playoffs. That’s the only thing we worry about here, right?”

Kevin Durant asked about any concern regarding the Draymond Green ankle sprain: “I mean, he’ll be back for the playoffs. That’s the only thing we worry about here, right?” pic.twitter.com/9xiMAOUyXO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2019

That’s ... pretty damn straightforward. Durant is right to think this way and most are probably in agreement, but it was jarring to hear the language so matter-of-fact.

2. Draymond Green said this game “didn’t feel like it mattered”

There’s obvious fatigue in Golden State after three titles in four years, yet we all know this team ultimately is too talented to miss the Finals. And they know that too.

“We’ll be fine,” Green said. “We have to focus in and lock in. The game’s gotta matter. From the start of the game tonight, it didn’t look like it mattered. It didn’t feel like it mattered. The game has to matter more.”

Green then elaborated on a bad practice the day before.

Draymond Green said the Warriors had a “horrible practice” yesterday pic.twitter.com/eVRkWHURU9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2019

3. Klay Thompson isn’t scared of Houston

A television reporter asked Thompson if this loss to the Rockets was all more the frustrating given the problems Houston’s given Golden State over the last two regular seasons. The Rockets won two out of three matchups last regular season, and have won all three this year with one left to play in March.

“Guess what,” Thompson said. “We haven’t had a problem getting over the hump in the playoffs.”

They don’t give a shit about the regular season pic.twitter.com/zu4KbgPpgZ — AA RON messed up (@RunADZ_) February 24, 2019

Golden State did win last year’s Western Conference Finals, but only after the Rockets pushed them to seven games. An injury to Chris Paul in Game 5 helped, as did Houston missing 27 straight threes in Game 7.

The Warriors want to simulate the rest of the season like fans do with NBA2K franchises, but they can’t. You can understand why they’re getting lethargic.

But they let that mentality cost them an easy home win over a Harden-less Rockets team, which still raises eyebrows.