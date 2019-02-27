Every second of Dwyane Wade’s circus buzzer beater is a perfect mess

Dwyane Wade’s game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors at the buzzer was a dang miracle, and another reminder of why we’ll miss him so much when he retires at the end of the season.
Watch Wade take a three-times broken play and end up with a wild, off-balance, one-footed three-pointer to beat the back-to-back champs.
WADE WINNER!— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 28, 2019
@NBAonTNT | #OneLastDancepic.twitter.com/6ACH8krbS9
Let’s review what went down here by the second, because this was equal parts disastrous and perfect.
11-through-9.1 seconds to go
Wade dribbled the ball up slowly. “Let’s try to win this one with a very normal shot,” he probably thought.
9 seconds to go
Wade got into his dribble move. He’s going to blow by his defender towards the rim for a floater, right?
8 seconds to go
[Wade realized, “Crap, this isn’t going to work.”]
7 seconds to go
Wade was totally stuck with his back to the hoop.
6 seconds to go
Wade realized he had to kick the ball out for probably the last shot of the night for Dion Waiters.
5 seconds to go
Waiters pump-faked with time to spare.
4 seconds to go
Waiters side-stepped into a double-team with nowhere to go. This possession looked completely dead.
3 seconds to go
Waiters swung the ball back out to Wade in a dying-by-the-ticks final play.
2 seconds to go
Wade long pump-faked to get Kevin Durant going in the air. This was his time to launch, down two points for the win!
1 second to go
Wade got blocked by Jordan Bell before the horn. What a busted play!
Until ...
.5 seconds to go
What the heck? Is he —
OH!
OMG! pic.twitter.com/cRndSvMPy6— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2019
In his final season! Sheesh.
Wade really has a thing for buzzer-beaters on Feb. 27 it seems.
February 27th is a great day for @DwyaneWade! pic.twitter.com/7NSSe2Kllh— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 28, 2019
