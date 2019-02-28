 clock menu more-arrow no yes

42-year-old Vince Carter came THIS close to throwing down a damn dunk on Karl-Anthony Towns

How is Vinsanity still doing this?

Vince Carter is 42 years old and he’s still making highlight-reel plays. It’s utterly ridiculous at this point.

On Wednesday night, Carter showed he still could take off, skying to the cup over Karl-Anthony Towns before deciding to pull the ball back and lay it in.

He really almost had the sports highlight of the dang year!

From here, it really looked like he was gonna do it and go through with a slam dunk!

Some Twitter users were comparing the takeoff to 19 years ago, when Carter dunked over 7’2 Frederic Weis at the Olympics.

Some of the other comparisons are a bit sad, as they show how he’s aged:

But it’s damn impressive that he’s still doing it.

And it wasn’t just this move, either. The Hawks beat the Timberwolves, 131-123, in overtime. Carter finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from distance.

Vinsanity lives!

