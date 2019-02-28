Vince Carter is 42 years old and he’s still making highlight-reel plays. It’s utterly ridiculous at this point.

On Wednesday night, Carter showed he still could take off, skying to the cup over Karl-Anthony Towns before deciding to pull the ball back and lay it in.

He really almost had the sports highlight of the dang year!

From here, it really looked like he was gonna do it and go through with a slam dunk!

Some Twitter users were comparing the takeoff to 19 years ago, when Carter dunked over 7’2 Frederic Weis at the Olympics.

Everyone but Frédéric Weis wish Vince Carter a happy 41st birthday pic.twitter.com/Co5KiYTBBp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 26, 2018

Some of the other comparisons are a bit sad, as they show how he’s aged:

Vince Carter at age 42 & 24 pic.twitter.com/KodA45x4eY — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 28, 2019

But it’s damn impressive that he’s still doing it.

And it wasn’t just this move, either. The Hawks beat the Timberwolves, 131-123, in overtime. Carter finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from distance.

Vinsanity lives!