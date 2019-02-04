5 ways the NBA could have improved the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 53 was bad, one of the most boring NFL championsip games in history. And we’re not even talking about the halftime show! (Though, that one peaked early too.) The NBA is many things, but this unbelievably boring it is not. Here are five ways the NBA would have improved on the entertainment value of this Super Bowl.

1. People would have, like, scored points. In basketball, you can score more points in one play than the Rams scored in 60 minutes. Well, James Harden can. Everyone else usually needs two possessions.

2. There are no punts in basketball. Well, there are usually no punts in basketball.

3. Conservative play calling in basketball usually means running halfcourt sets and keeping four back for the rebound, but at least you still take shots when you play that way in the NBA.

4. Todd Gurley, who played basketball through his junior year of high school, probably would have gotten more run in basketball game than he did in the Super Bowl.

Ah well. The NFL had a very entertaining season. Can’t win them all. Next up on the grand sporting calendar: NBA All-Star. Bet people have had their fill of defense for a while.

Scores

Grizzlies 96, Knicks 84

Thunder 129, Celtics 134

Clippers 103, Raptors 121

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Nuggets at Pistons, 7

Hawks at Wizards, 7

Bucks at Nets, 7:30, NBA TV

Pacers at Pelicans, 8

Rockets at Suns, 9

Spurs at Kings, 10, NBA TV

Links

Paul Flannery breaks down the Kyrie Irving weirdness that so much of the league now revolves around.

DeMarcus Cousins dunked on Kyle Kuzma extremely hard, and there were some excellent reactions.

I wrote about the unlikelihood of Kristaps Porzingis actually taking the qualifying offer.

Five winners and four losers from the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Rudy Gobert got sad about his All-Star snub. Get over it.

What’s wrong with the Clippers and how they can fix it.

Bats have again invaded Spurs games in Manu Ginobili’s retirement, and most NBA players are not ready for it. Brook Lopez, however, is eager to trade potential rabies for potential superpowers.

I’m a sucker for these “what actually happens when you get traded” stories.

Trade time! Rodney Hood to the Blazers.

Candace Buckner’s skeptical the Wizards actually want to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed if it means running into the Bucks.

Fantastic! The NBA is adding Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki to the All-Star Game as special legend roster additions. The only thing better about the prospect of Dirk joining Giannis’ team and LeBron and Wade reuniting is the fact that they waited until after Paul Pierce’s farewell season to start this tradition. Also ... is Dirk definitely retiring? Is the NBA pushing him out?!

Be excellent to each other.