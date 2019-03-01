 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Larry Nance’s ‘ball don’t lie’ screams were perfect validation

He probably didn’t deserve this flagrant foul, and two ‘Ball don’t lie” yells later, he was proved right.

By Matt Ellentuck

Larry Nance Jr. isn’t known for being a dirty player. In nearly four seasons, he never had a flagrant foul until Thursday night against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

On a hard screen, Nance extended his arms forward into the chest of Noah Vonleh, sending him to the ground. Here’s the play:

Nance wasn’t happy with the call, which fouled him out of the game. So he had his own revenge.

After Vonleh missed the first of two free throws, Nance screamed “ball don’t lie,” an ode to Rasheed Wallace, from the bench. Then, when Vonleh missed the second free throw, Nance screamed it again, but this time while standing and clapping.

“Ball don’t lie!”

This moment also gifted us a brand new meme. It’s Nance’s own version of the Alonzo Mourning meme.

Incredible. Thank you for the theatrics, Larry.

