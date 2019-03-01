This 1-year-old is already a better basketball player than you

A one-year-old baby might be the best mini-hoop baller I’ve ever seen. It’s upsetting for my own personal confidence.

Please watch said baby dunk, shoot from range, and hit step-backs in this perfect mixtape, complemented by Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode.”

I’m not emotionally, physically, or financially prepared to have a 1 year old this obsessed with hoop pic.twitter.com/aAiIFPRdUG — Bay Tu'ihalangingie (@bayharding11) March 1, 2019

There’s so much to unpack here about our future 2036 No. 1 NBA Draft pick. He’s got handles and a sound stroke at 365 days old. That’s even younger than Jayson Tatum.

He’s also a left-handed shooter who dunks right-handed. This kid is already marketable as hell, and I’m not even sure how many words he can speak.

Let’s take a longer look at some of his best plays.

1. This kid has Steph Curry range

The distance is obviously impressive, but he also timed it so that creepy-looking blow-up thing wouldn’t block his shot. And that follow-through is perfection. This kid has ridiculous confidence for coming out of the womb, like, yesterday. Take notes, Ben Simmons.

2. Baby James Harden can step-back and shoot already?

This kid is actually paying attention to his own footwork. Who’s his trainer?

This move actually looks fluent and I’m upset.

3. This kid is throwing self-alleys

Who taught him this? LMAO!

4. He can dribble before he dunks, too

Getting a dribble in here before the dunk is super impressive. He’s already doing what some NBA players cant.

5. He’s got off-hand finger rolls down

We’ve already established that this kid is a lefty, so how the heck is he already finger-rolling with his opposite hand? Klutch needs to start recruiting right now.

6. This kid is already practicing off-balance and-one finishes

I’m done.