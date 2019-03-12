Love something like Serge Ibaka loves swinging on NBA players

Serge Ibaka exudes a calm demeanor and enjoins a lot of respect around the league. He also loves fighting other NBA players on seemingly trivial premises. He was at it again on Monday night, swinging on Marquese Chriss during the Raptors’ loss to the Cavaliers.

Ibaka vs. Chriss FIGHT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/r3fC1zOOv6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2019

This is at least Ibaka’s third legit fight in the NBA after he (unwisely but bravely) swung on noted MMA fighter James Johnson last season and retaliated against Robin Lopez two years ago. To exhibit his well-rounded career, he also has a notable FIBA fight against Luis Scola, though that was more of a gratuitous elbow to brush Scola back than a face-up fight.

Basketball!

Ibaka surely faces a suspension for choking and swinging on Chriss given that Chriss’ apparent instigation was simply verbal. Brandon Ingram received a 4-game suspension early this season after shoving James Harden and swinging on Chris Paul. That was more of a group scuffle, though, and as noted Ibaka has a history of being involved in fisticuffs.

That said, Ibaka’s previous two NBA fights only resulted in 1-game suspensions. Adam Silver isn’t really into punishing fighters all that much. (Was he on sabattical during Malice at the Palace or something?) It seems like given the one-sided nature of the physical aggression here that five games is the upper bound of what Ibaka faces, with perhaps four games being the sweet spot.

Not that it matters: the Raptors will almost positively be the No. 2 seed in the East. All the team is working on now is fine-tuning for the playoffs, which is frankly probably a little tricky when Kawhi Leonard is being rested for load management once a week anyway.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Raptors 101, Cavaliers 126

Kings 115, Wizards 121

Pistons 75, Nets 103

Hornets 106, Rockets 118

Thunder 98, Jazz 89

Celtics 115, Clippers 140

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Knicks at Pacers, 7

Cavaliers at Sixers, 7

Lakers at Bulls, 8

Bucks at Pelicans, 8

Spurs at Mavericks, 8, TNT

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30, TNT

Blazers at Clippers, 10:30

Links

Ricky O’Donnell explains the greatness of Ja Morant.

Look, the proverbial knives are fully exposed in L.A. as everyone knows Luke Walton will get replaced and there will be massive Lakers roster changes this summer come hell or high water. Some of this stuff is a bit silly.

What’s up with Steph Curry? Also, what’s up with Klay Thompson calling out Warriors fans? If the Warriors themselves can act like they’d rather be anywhere else during games why can’t the paying customers?

Steve Kerr got caught saying “I’m so f---ing tired of Draymond” on national TV so he tried to joke his way out of it with the media. Ha ha nope not working we see all of this adding up, brother. Here’s the thing: we know Kevin Durant is probably out this summer. Aren’t Kerr and Green both coming back, though? Are they? ARE THEY?

Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan had a verbal altercation Monday night that will quite possibly result in a fine and maybe an arena ban. Yikes all around.

Kyrie Irving has moved from the martyr phase to the apologetic phase of his weird anti-media cycle. This dude’s mood shifts have me rotating like the Ear ... uh, like something that is round and spins on an axis.

Kevin O’Connor on the many styles of Most Improved Player. I’m still mad about Monta Ellis over Kevin Martin, in case you’re wondering.

Make the Knicks pay property taxes.

Ben Cohen asks if the NBA is too online. We all are, buddy. We all are.

Be excellent to each other.