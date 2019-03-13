Another sad twist in the Isaiah Thomas saga

Isaiah Thomas has been back in action for a month, trying to re-center his derailed career in Denver as a super-sub for the upstart Nuggets. But that effort may already be over, and not due to injury. Thomas didn’t play in Denver’s Tuesday win over the Timberwolves, and coach Michael Malone indicated after the game that he’s trying to settle in on a 8-player rotation. It would appear that I.T. is out of it.

Thomas has struggled in the month back, which is not a surprise for a scorer who has essentially spent the better part of two years either injured or in temporary exile in Cleveland, L.A., and now Denver. Last year he had to find a way to co-exist with LeBron after coming back from injury midseason. He got traded a month later and had to find his rhythm on a really young Lakers team that had no intent of keeping him around. Now he’s been inserted into a team having a dream season with a deep roster and plenty of shot creators from Nikola Jokic to Jamal Murray to Will Barton.

There’s a universe in which Monte Morris doesn’t turn into one of the best back-up point guards in the entire league and I.T. gets a chance to take his job. That didn’t happen here. There’s a universe in which Barton or Gary Harris miss time to injury now when I.T. is available instead of back when Thomas was also on the shelf. Hell, there’s still a possibility that I.T. will be called upon in March, April, or May if another Nugget gets banged up.

But this hasn’t worked out just like the last stop and the stop before it haven’t worked out for Thomas. He’s destined for another tough free agent market since he can’t seem to prove he really is still a two-time All-Star and All-NBA guard. It’s a huge bummer for all of us who loved watching Isaiah at his peak and want to see him rewarded for all he gave the Celtics. But of course it’s a bigger bummer for Isaiah, who just wants to play. That appears to be too much to ask now.

Scores

Knicks 98, Pacers 103

Cavaliers 99, Sixers 106

Lakers 123, Bulls 107

Bucks 130, Pelicans 113

Spurs 112, Mavericks 105

Timberwolves 107, Nuggets 133

Blazers 125, Clippers 104

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Magic at Wizards, 7

Nets at Thunder, 7, ESPN

Pistons at Heat, 7:30

Grizzlies at Hawks, 7:30

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30, ESPN

Jazz at Suns, 10

Paul Flannery builds the theory of how the Warriors could potentially lose, even if they probably won’t absent some injury.

The full story of that video of Russell Westbrook and a Utah fan. Said fan has received a permanent ban by the Jazz after multiple Utah players spoke out in support of Westbrook.

The Sixers might have an identity problem.

SNL did a sketch about the WNBA. It was painfully unfunny and lazy.

Danny Chau on the Clippers.

Patience is a virtue for the Nuggets’ halfcourt offense.

James Dolan claims a fan who heckled him from the stands above the tunnel “ambused” him. Come on, man. Meanwhile, he insists he’s not selling.

LaMarcus Aldridge is openly claiming he’ll return to the Blazers at the end of his career (which is probably soon) because he’s made up with Damian Lillard.

And finally: Zito Madu on the college admissions cheating scandal, which hits that sweet spot of being both totally hilarious and totally telling of our time.

