LeBron James is finishing out a nightmare season in which he suffered the worst injury of his career and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Because of his decision to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, his failures have been amplified, as he’s been criticized for his desire to win, his status as a top-five player in the league, and even for his weight. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said last month that, “the word on the street is that LeBron is 280 right now.”

But even though his team is out of the playoff race and lost Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball to season-ending injuries, James is still playing with purpose to end the season. On Tuesday night against the Bulls, he scored 36 points and flushed down two vintage dunks.

He doesn’t look overweight here:

And he doesn’t look like he’s fallen out of the NBA’s elite with this off-the-backboard alley-oop dunk:

"SHOWTIME!"#LakeShow 121#BullsNation 105



LeBron has 36 PTS, 10 REB & 4 AST with 2:05 remaining. pic.twitter.com/VAPOBfPF5K — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2019

James has nothing to play for in the next four weeks other than his own status in the league, and it appears he’s looking to maintain his throne in the first season fans have had reason to doubt him.

He’s set to play more limited minutes and sit half of some back-to-backs, but when he’s in, he’s shown he won’t hold back, even if the remaining games have no higher purpose.