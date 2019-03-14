James Dolan is the New York Knicks of NBA franchise owners

James Dolan, who owns the rights to destroy the New York Knicks franchise, continues to destroy the New York Knicks franchise. Matt Ellentuck pulls out the key points from Dolan’s bonkers ESPN Radio interview this week, an interview nominally intended to provide damage control after Dolan ridiculously banned a fan for ... uh, mildly heckling him on camera after a game.

There’s a lot in Dolan’s interview about having thin skin for a billionaire, Bill Simmons conspiracy theories, and an absurd stance on media coverage. But the most interesting bit is about the Knicks’ much ballyhooed upcoming free agency. Many of us think Kevin Durant has basically all but signed with the Knicks already. Dolan tells the world that he has been told the Knicks will have “a very successful offseason.” This is really foolish on multiple levels.

First, without specifically mentioning Durant, it feeds into the rampant Durant and Kyrie Irving rumors, which is going to push another teams to blow the tampering whistle on the Knicks. I imagine the Knicks would really prefer not to have the league look into any early conversations they’ve had with the representatives of any of these big free agents.

Second, it sets high expectations from the inside for fans of a team that is somehow, against all odds and the laws of physics, always in free fall. “We’re going to have a very successful offseason,” says the franchisee of a team that has the league’s worst overall record (618-910) since the 2000-01 season.

Third, every time Dolan opens his mouth, he reminds would-be Knicks that he runs the team. This can only be bad for the Knicks’ free agent prospects.

Knicks fans seemed shockingly upbeat amid a hideous 13-55 season ... until Dolan opened his mouth and ruined the vibes. Fitting.

Scores

Magic 90, Wizards 100

Nets 96, Thunder 108

Pistons 74, Heat 108

Grizzlies 111, Hawks 132

Warriors 106, Rockets 104

Jazz 114, Suns 97

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Thunder at Pacers, 7

Cavaliers at Magic, 7

Kings at Celtics, 7:30

Lakers at Raptors, 8, TNT

Timberwolves at Jazz, 9

Mavericks at Nuggets, 10:30, TNT

Links

So the Warriors derailed Houston’s win streak behind DeMarcus Cousins, who the Rockets thought they could target on defense to make Golden State pay for playing him? Delicious.

Speaking of Houston, Daryl Morey got a five-year extension. Morey’s had a really good run. You wonder if the Rockets will get to the Finals one of these years.

YES, YES, YES — a new episode of COLLAPSE starring Jason Kidd’s New Jersey Nets.

I wrote about the real reasons behind the superstar carousel we see these days.

No matter how the playoffs go for the Clippers, they learned they really have something in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season.

LeBron James still has some juice even if the Lakers are headed toward the lottery.

The problems with Jimmy Butler in Philly.

How much does Chris Paul have left?

I hope Tony Allen is getting royalties on this marriage.

Seerat Sohi on how Harden is even better than you think.

A call from Jazz fans to Jazz fans to stop crossing the line when heckling NBA players.

Defenders explain how to guard the unguardable James Harden.

The hilarious and smart Richard Johnson has five ways the college admissions cheating scandal could have been more believable.

And finally: Marc Spears on what the NBA must do to protect players from hate speech.