Nikola Jokic one-ups Luka Doncic

The NBA: where two beloved and eccentric Eastern Europeans can trade game-winners on national TV in the middle of the night to no one’s surprise.

Here’s the set-up: it was a tight game all night, with the playing-for-pride Mavericks keeping up with the playing-for-the-top-seed Nuggets in Denver. The Mavericks trailed 98-97 with 20 seconds left. Luka Doncic — presumptive Rookie of the Year and future MVP — wound the clock down a little. The Nuggets got caught out a little bit on a switch, so Luka attacked the lane ... and dunked over Mason Plumlee and Paul Millsap!

Millsap got hit with a foul too, but Luka missed the free throw, putting the score at 99-98.

Luka also left five seconds on the clock. After a timeout, the Nuggets gave the ball to Nikola Jokic near the foul line and he ... well, he proceeded to do whatever the heck this is.

Let’s call it a fake spin move to 10-foot fading one-hand push shot? Or we can just call it GAME.

Denver wins, Jokic picks up his first career buzzer beater, and wow this would be a really nice rivalry to develop over the course of time.

Scores

Thunder 106, Pacers 108

Cavaliers 91, Magic 120

Kings 120, Celtics 126

Lakers 98, Raptors 111

Timberwolves 100, Jazz 120

Mavericks 99, Nuggets 100

Schedule

Here’s the weekend national TV schedule. All times Eastern. Full schedule can be found here.

Friday

Bucks at Heat, 8, NBA TV

Bulls at Clippers, 10:30, NBA TV

Saturday

Warriors at Thunder, 8:30, ABC

Sunday

Sixers at Bucks, 3:30, ABC

Timberwolves at Rockets, 9, ESPN

Links

Kristaps Porzingis practiced fully with the Mavericks. #FreeKristaps

On Joel Embiid’s defensive impact.

I wrote about the best possible West playoff brackets.

Traaaaaaaaae Yoooooooooung.

What a comeback for the Pacers!

Kevin Pelton on the risks of drafting a top-5 center.

Jared Dubin on the other offensive revolution: never turning the ball over.

Jazz franchisee Gail Miller gave a speech to fans before Thursday’s game, essentially telling them to chill on the racism and heckling. Good on her. Jazz GM Dennis Lindsay also discussed national sin with USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, which is something we should absolutely discuss.

Berlin is big and awesome, but it’s no guarantee to build a Euroleague powerhouse.

Tom Haberstroh lists his garbage time All-Stars.

FIBA World Cup draw is Saturday.

The Los Angeles/Inglewood arena saga has now pulled the Lakers into its gaping maw.

And finally: Shaq cries eating hot wings.

Be excellent to each other. Find peace and love in times of tumult.