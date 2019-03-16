Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen were BOTH ejected at the SAME TIME

Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen pulled off a rare feat by simultaneously getting ejected from the Clippers 128-121 win over the Bulls on Friday night. It was a war of words between the two coaches that caused quick double technicals and thus, the pair of boots.

The feud began in the first half when Los Angeles’ Montrezl Harrell set a hard screen at half court that knocked Chicago’s Ryan Arcidiacono to the floor, and subsequently from the game. Boylen thought that screen was an offensive foul. According to him, the referees agreed with after they reviewed the play at halftime.

Ryan Arcidiacono takes a hard Screen pic.twitter.com/xEjiswAgFm — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) March 16, 2019

Then, in the third quarter, Harrell set another half-court screen, this time on on Bulls guard Shaquille Harrison. This play was called an offensive foul, but Boylen took exception to another one of his point guards taking a hard screen.

That led to this scene, which featured both coaches yelling at each other and the referees until they were kicked from the court. Boylen emphatically high-fived every single one of his players on his way out.

Jim Boylen and Doc Rivers just got ejected simultaneously for yelling at each other pic.twitter.com/UQ6ZhrrFJR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 16, 2019

Both coaches had separate accounts of the incident.

Rivers thought the Bulls needed to call out screens better

#Clippers’ Doc Rivers on what happened during his double ejection with #Bulls coach Jim Boylen. Boylen said the Clippers were dirty for the screens.



Doc responded - “Maybe you should turn to your players and tell them to call out screens.” pic.twitter.com/bpUTcmsDlQ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2019

Rivers: I have no idea why I was ejected. I really don’t. I was talking to the ref and basically said that it was a clean pick. All of a sudden I hear Boylen yelling at me saying that we were dirty or whatever because in the first half we set another legal pick and one of their guys got hurt. I wanted to say maybe turn around and yell at your guys and tell them to call out picks. But don’t yell at me... But I didn’t say it that nicely. Rivers: I don’t ever talk to the other coach unless the coach talks to me. I don’t think I should’ve been thrown out for that. I didn’t instigate anything. Reporter: Have you ever seen something like that before? Rivers: No I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. But I’ve been around for a while, I needed to try something new.

Boylen thought his guys were being targeted

Bulls coach Jim Boylen said he couldn’t remember being ejected during his career. Frustration came from 2nd hard screen by Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell. First one sent Ryan Arcidiacono to locker room. “They went after my second PG and I didn’t appreciate it. I let everyone know.” pic.twitter.com/n5NWLBkSlX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 16, 2019

Boylen: They set another moving screen at halfcourt that they called an offensive foul. I already have a guy sitting in the locker room from the bang he took in the first half. Now they go after my other point guard with a moving screen and I don’t appreciate that. I let them know. I let everybody know. I don’t know how Doc got involved. I have no problem with Doc. He’s fighting for his team, I’m fighting for my team. Reporter: Do you think these movements were intended to injure your players? Boylen: I don’t know. I’m not going to judge that.

Harrell denied his screens were malicious

Montrezl Harrell on the screen that led to Doc Rivers/Jim Boylen ejections - “It’s not up to me to let the person I’m screening know I’m screening. That’s on their big to call the screen, I didn’t do anything malicious/dirty. Those are straight basketball plays”#Bulls #Clippers pic.twitter.com/CTkuRqvW1d — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2019

Harrell: I really didn’t think it was an illegal screen. It’s not up to me to call out the screen on the person who I’m screening. I stood there in the middle of the floor and waited until my guy dribbled the ball up the floor both times. I didn’t do anything maliciously, I didn’t do anything dirty. Those are straight basketball plays.

The Bulls and Clippers won’t play against each other again until next season, but remember this when they do.