Inject the Bucks vs. Sixers rivalry right into my carotid

For a couple months now, we’ve been collectively salivating over how incredible the Eastern Conference’s second round playoff series could be. Sunday was further proof of that and evidence that we need a Bucks-Sixers series more than anything else.

Philadelphia edged Milwaukee 130-125, a huge road win for the Sixers. Joel Embiid led the way with 40 points and 15 rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo answered with 52-16-7. But the highlight was a sequence that showed this is starting to get a little personal.

First, with a little over a minute left and the Bucks down seven, Giannis backed down Ben Simmons and dunked on him hard, staring him down and drawing a foul. Walking away from the play, Giannis was caught yelling “Baby! He’s a f---king baby!” on national TV, which is fantastic. Giannis hit the free throw to cut it to four.

Giannis says Ben Simmons is “a baby. a f**king baby.” pic.twitter.com/bjVAAulZnv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2019

Down on the other end, Embiid missed a runner but Simmons was in place to throw down a gnarly putback dunk over the top of Giannis. Simmons naturally yelled right into Giannis’ grill to celebrate. Fantastic. That followed by an Embiid three the next time down sealed the game.

10 seconds later, Simmons tip slams on Giannis’ head and primal screams in his grill let’s go pic.twitter.com/fv9rhP4Bn9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2019

More more more, please.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Lakers 123, Knicks 124

Hornets 75, Heat 93

Sixers 130, Bucks 125

Raptors 107, Pistons 110

Hawks 91, Magic 101

Bulls 102, Kings 129

Timberwolves 102, Rockets 117

Nets 116, Clippers 119

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Pistons at Cavaliers, 7

Jazz at Wizards, 7

Nuggets at Celtics, 7:30

Knicks at Raptors, 7:30

Heat at Thunder, 8

Warriors at Spurs, 8, ESPN

Pelicans at Mavericks, 8:30

Bulls at Suns, 10

Pacers at Blazers, 10:30, ESPN

Links

Paul Flannery’s Sunday Shootaround takes a closer took at De’Aaron Fox, who is moving fast and in the right direction for the Kings.

Zito Madu on why the Lakers have to rely on fantasy.

The Basketball World Cup draw was held over the weekend. But what matters more than Team USA plays is who plays for Team USA.

BRACKET TIME! Zion Williamson sure had an unforgettable ACC Tournament run.

Why the Blazers as we are experiencing them won’t fully be back together next season.

Kirk Goldsberry on what the Bucks are doing different than anyone else.

Marc Stein on how the Lakers’ season went so wrong.

Rick Bonnell explains why the Hornets’ bad loss Sunday was the biggest red flag for the Kemba Walker era yet.

I wrote about the five West playoff scenarios I’m most invested in.

WNBA stars react to that bad SNL skit.

What an absolutely brutal way to win a game for the tanking Phoenix Suns. This Pelicans sequence should win some sort of award.

Spencer Hall on a fascinating case that most of us (all of us?) missed involving two Alabama men bilking a bunch of high-profile sports people (including Charles Barkley) in a biofuels scheme in Alabama.

And finally: refs ejected Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen simultaneously after Boylen called the Clippers dirty after a couple of hard screens and Rivers responded by giving Boylen a coaching tip (tell your team to call out picks). Glorious.

Be excellent to each other.