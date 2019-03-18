Mike Scott fell into the Bucks crowd and drank some lady’s whiskey DURING A GAME

Mike Scott is quickly emerging as a Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite after he was traded to the team along with Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic at the trade deadline in February. He already had a reputation as the NBA’s biggest fan of hockey jerseys, showing up to every arena in one of the 55-plus custom-made threads he owns.

Now he’s added to his resume as an in-game alcohol drinker.

Who the heck else does this?

Mike Scott is just trying to enjoy St. Patrick's Day too @mikescott pic.twitter.com/VEids9JjSB — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) March 18, 2019

Yes, that is Scott diving into the crowd and surveying his surrounding before politely grabbing hold of some random woman’s drink and taking a sip. He handed the the beverage back to the woman, who subsequently tapped him on the back in good spirits.

“It was just in the moment,” Scott said, per The Inquirer. “I probably won’t do it again. But it was good, though. No ice.”

Scott clarified what was in the drink on his Instagram after the game: straight jack! No ice even.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to Mike Scott and only Mike Scott, who didn’t let work get in the way of the festivities.