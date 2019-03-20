Were you aware that the Lakers had D’Angelo Russell but traded him?

It’s been a dream season for D’Angelo Russell on the eve of free agency. He made the All-Star team in the East, he’s leading the Nets back to the NBA playoffs. He threw a signature performance onto the pile of goodness on Tuesday, too: Russell scored 27 in the fourth to lead a 28-point Nets comeback on the road against the Kings to get Brooklyn back above .500.

Were you also aware that Russell was a Los Angeles Laker, but that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka traded him to open up salary cap space eventually used for 1-year rentals for Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee, and Lance Stephenson? It’s true.

Russell finished with 44 overall, a career high. His thrist for buckets in the fourth was legitimately unquenchable: he shot 10-15 from the floor and 4-7 from behind the arc. And don’t get it twisted: the Kings weren’t tanking. They have no reason to do so, even though there are out of the playoff race in the West. Russell did this to De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield and the rest of the Kings starters, for the most part.

He didn’t do it himself, though. Jared Dudley hit the three to give the Nets the lead with a minute left. After Sacramento equalized, it was Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who hit the game-winning lay-up with a second left.

And then Russell talked that talk.

"I'M BUILT FOR THIS S---!"



Big mood after leading the largest comeback in team history pic.twitter.com/zNK1V4undb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the Lakers lost to the Bucks by 14 to fall to 31-39 on the season.

Scores

Sixers 118, Hornets 114

Rockets 121, Hawks 105

Lakers 101, Bucks 115

Warriors 117, Timberwolves 107

Nets 123, Kings 121

Pacers 109, Clippers 115

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Bucks at Cavaliers, 7

Pelicans at Magic, 7

Celtics at Sixers, 7, ESPN

Jazz at Knicks, 7:30

Wizards at Bulls, 8

Rockets at Grizzlies, 8

Heat at Spurs, 8:30

Raptors at Thunder, 9:30, ESPN

Mavericks at Blazers, 10

Links

