James Harden drops 50+ again [whispers] in a loss to a bad team

James Harden dropped 57 on the Grizzlies on Wednesday. It was The Beard’s seventh game with at least 50 points this season. That’s the most any player has had in a single season since Kobe Bryant had 10 in the 2006-07 season. Other than that infamous campaign, the only players with seasons featuring more than seven 50-spots are by Wilt Chamberlain (who did it a bunch) and Michael Jordan (who had eight in 1986-87).

Here’s the twist: the Rockets lost to the Grizzlies in overtime. In fact, the Rockets are only 4-3 in games Harden scores 50 or more this season. And of those seven games, only two came against playoff teams, and those playoff teams are the Nets (one game above .500) and the Heat (below .500).

This is the argument we’re about to have for the next month as the MVP race winds down. Harden has the gaudy numbers. But Giannis Antetokounmpo’s numbers and tape are extraordinary, and his team going to have about 10 extra wins than Houston.

Does it matter? Does anything truly matter? These are the questions that addle our minds.

Scores

Bucks 102, Cavaliers 107

Pelicans 96, Magic 119

Celtics 115, Sixers 118

Jazz 137, Knicks 116

Wizards 120, Bulls 126 (OT)

Rockets 125, Grizzlies 126 (OT)

Heat 110, Spurs 105

Raptors 123, Thunder 114 (OT)

Mavericks 118, Blazers 126

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games on League Pass unless otherwise noted.

Timberwolves at Hornets, 7

Nuggets at Wizards, 7

Jazz at Hawks, 7:30

Pistons at Suns, 10

Mavericks at Kings, 10

Pacers at Warriors, 10:30

Links

What a win for the Sixers over the Celtics!

Mike Prada’s third annual Best 1-on-1 Player In The League bracket is here. My Final Four is pretty chalky: Harden, Durant, Kyrie and Lillard. But I think Dame takes the whole thing, edging Durant.

How D’Angelo Russell’s career night against the Kings showed a new element of his game.

Ben Simmons writing “Egg Boy” on his sneakers the other night, explained.

The Rockets explain their love of P.J. Tucker. He’s really built himself a nice career.

Brian Windhorst on the tens of millions of dollars at stake with All-NBA voting in the next few weeks.

The NCAA put out a video purporting to show a “day in the life” of a student athlete. Former student athletes were not having it.

Another fan calling an NBA player “boy.” Stop, idiots.

Jimmy Goldstein goes in on the Lakers.

Ben Golliver dove into one of the most underreported stories of the last few years: how the Clippers demoted Doc Rivers, and everyone (including Doc!) was thrilled with the result. Doc really does not get enough credit here.

And finally: the incredible creative Ka-Why Kawhi Leonard Is Staying In Toronto bracket.

Be excellent to each other. And party on, dudes.