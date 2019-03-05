7 examples of LeBron James not trying on defense that are way lazier than Kyle Kuzma’s shove

Everyone is all in a tizzy over a moment from the Lakers’ crushing loss to the Clippers on Monday night, when Kyle Kuzma seemingly shoved LeBron James to make him defend Danilo Gallinari.

Kuzma "helping" LeBron on defense due to some confusion pic.twitter.com/JVTE1cTdsh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2019

People are using it to try and exemplify it James’ lack of defensive effort this season, but really — y’all don’t need to work that hard. There are so many wonderfully horrific examples of James not playing D this season that are far more apt. You don’t need to try and make Kuzma’s shove a thing.

What about this one?

LeBron is back to playing his same ol’ defense. pic.twitter.com/iuoGmC4YQC — Drew Wise (@VOODOOdatDREWdo) March 2, 2019

Or this one, on a must-stop possession no less?

LeBron not even attempting to look like he’s playing defense, then throwing his hands up at his teammates pic.twitter.com/vLKWO0CyLk — Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) February 26, 2019

Or all these times he stood around and watched.

LeBron is the one crying for help and that no one plays defense but what is this? #NotMyGoat pic.twitter.com/m7ppDQOaia — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) February 26, 2019

There are times he’s playing D like a 4-year-old.

This one is easily my favorite LMAOOOO

pic.twitter.com/1JxS9tc8tw — gianni (@theepicbronie) February 26, 2019

But at least he was looking at the ball that time.

LeBron stays locked during crunch time pic.twitter.com/w7ZQGb9Ip4 — gianni (@theepicbronie) February 26, 2019

Hate all you want, but scoreboard counts this as a rebound.

Playoff mode intensity is ON

pic.twitter.com/4zlPSHcM59 — gianni (@theepicbronie) February 26, 2019

It’s been a rough year for the Lakers. Can’t really blame James for trying to walk this one off.

Walkin around like he goin on a nice Sunday stroll in the park pic.twitter.com/zEm0yK9WrO — gianni (@theepicbronie) February 26, 2019

The moral of this story: Don’t try to drag Kuzma into this. Dude’s just trying to live his life. Maybe he had a brain fart and didn’t execute the scheme. Maybe not. We don’t really know for sure.

But regardless, we don’t need a single shove to tell us that James doesn’t care about defense this season.