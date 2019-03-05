 clock menu more-arrow no yes

7 examples of LeBron James not trying on defense that are way lazier than Kyle Kuzma’s shove

Wow ...

By James Dator

Everyone is all in a tizzy over a moment from the Lakers’ crushing loss to the Clippers on Monday night, when Kyle Kuzma seemingly shoved LeBron James to make him defend Danilo Gallinari.

People are using it to try and exemplify it James’ lack of defensive effort this season, but really — y’all don’t need to work that hard. There are so many wonderfully horrific examples of James not playing D this season that are far more apt. You don’t need to try and make Kuzma’s shove a thing.

What about this one?

Or this one, on a must-stop possession no less?

Or all these times he stood around and watched.

There are times he’s playing D like a 4-year-old.

But at least he was looking at the ball that time.

Hate all you want, but scoreboard counts this as a rebound.

It’s been a rough year for the Lakers. Can’t really blame James for trying to walk this one off.

The moral of this story: Don’t try to drag Kuzma into this. Dude’s just trying to live his life. Maybe he had a brain fart and didn’t execute the scheme. Maybe not. We don’t really know for sure.

But regardless, we don’t need a single shove to tell us that James doesn’t care about defense this season.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 33. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...