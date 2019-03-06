A few weeks ago, Hawks GM Travis Schlenk spilled some old secrets on the Woj Pod. He told Adrian Wojnarowski and the world that former, reviled Warriors franchisee Chris Cohan had refused to trade Monta Ellis when he (Cohan) owned the team because fans would be mad, despite the front office’s belief that trading Monta was necessary to unlock young Stephen Curry’s greatness.

Of course, Cohan sold the team to Joe Lacob and pals, Lacob greenlit a Monta trade, and the rest is history. It appears that the initial proposed Monta trade -- which was not with the Bucks -- would have happened two years before the actual Monta trade did: Ellis was dealt in March 2012, and Cohan sold the team in July 2010. So we’re looking at winter 2010 for a likely timeline here, Curry’s rookie year.

Warriors fans should thank Cohan for refusing to trade Monta. After all, if Cohan had listened to Schenk and the front office in 2010, Curry would have been unleashed much sooner than he was. Golden State probably would not have been able to get such a good deal on Curry’s second contract (assuming the expanded role didn’t alter his injury history), which means there’s no way the Warriors could have added Kevin Durant in 2016. Cohan’s hilarious posture -- the dude that kept the franchise in purgatory for a decade and a half meddled on behalf of the fans?! -- set the table for future greatness. Respect that.

Where’s Chris Cohan’s championship ring, folks? Where’s his jersey in the rafters?

