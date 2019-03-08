The Thunder beat up Jusuf Nurkic and HE’S the one who got ejected

Thunder vs. Blazers was a hoot, finishing with an Oklahoma City victory in overtime, giving the visitors a season sweep over Portland. The game was really won at the end of regulation when Jusuf Nurkic, the second-best Blazer and a crucial combatant against OKC, got ejected. And Nurkic wouldn’t have gotten ejected at the end of regulation if he hadn’t been body-checked by Russell Westbrook earlier in the game.

Let me explain.

First of all, these dudes have real beef. Westbrook called Nurkic a clown earlier this season, which led to the Bosnian Beast referring to his foe as “Westbrick” on Twitter. Uh oh.

In the second quarter on Thursday, Westbrook smashed into Nurkic as the players switched ends of the court behind the play, knocking the big man to the ground. Refs whistled the obvious foul and reviewed the play to determine whether to assess a flagrant foul on Westbrook. They did. But when reviewing the full play, they noticed that Nurkic intentionally tripped Westbrook near the baseline, before the cross-check. They assessed Nurkic a technical foul for that.

Replay Review (Game Crew): if foul committed by Westbrook met criteria for a flagrant foul in Q2 of #OKCatPOR. Ruling: Technical foul assessed to Nurkic, flagrant foul penalty 1 assessed to Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KkjPmBnCYk — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 8, 2019

That would never have been seen, reviewed, or called without Westbrook picking up the flagrant.

The rest of the game was chippy -- Paul George, probably inadvertently, hit Nurkic with a tough elbow that went uncalled -- on one drive.

Nurkic took a Paul George elbow right to the chin pic.twitter.com/wsnkj0AIDm — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 8, 2019

With less than five seconds left in regulation, Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with the Blazers down two. George said something to him, and Nurkic went chest to chest and headbutted George, though not very hard. Refs reviewed it and assessed the dreaded double technicals.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q4 of #OKCatPOR. Ruling: Double technical foul assessed to Nurkic and George, Nurkic ejected (second unsportsmanlike technical foul of the game). pic.twitter.com/TSBwP1HYN8 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 8, 2019

Being Nurkic’s second and George’s first (because the elbow was never caught but Nurk’s trip was), Nurkic got ejected. The Blazers were still able to send the game to overtime, but the Thunder dominated there, in part by attacking Enes Kanter, who had to play in place of the much more defensively stout Nurk. In the end, Nurkic did far less damage in his two violations than either Westbrook or George did in their shoulder smash and elbow, respectively. But this is how it goes sometimes, especially for imposing big men.

So there you go. The Thunder won a big game in part because Westbrook jacked Nurkic in plain sight in the second quarter.

