If you’re ready for the playoffs say ‘YEAH’

brrrrrt

The bigger they are the harder they fall

They bigger they heart the harder they ball

Crossovers, pull-ups, swishes a j, all of you slam dunk

PLAYOFFS

So I suggest you get your game on

PLAYOFFS

If you ready for the playoffs say “Yeah!”

The league about to clown, cuz it’s about to go down

Team by team, round by round, end of the night it’s going down

You already know, game winning shot, end of the night it’s going down

OOOO oooo OOO oo

PLAYOFFS

oooo OOO ooo OOO oo

PLAYOFFS

OOOO OOOO OOO OOOO

It’s going down

brrrrrrrt

Schedule

Saturday

Nets at Sixers, 2:30, ESPN

Magic at Raptors, 5, ESPN

Clippers at Warriors, 8, ABC

Spurs at Nuggets, 10:30, ESPN

Sunday

Pacers at Celtics, 1, TNT

Thunder at Blazers, 3:30, ABC

Pistons at Bucks, 7, TNT

Jazz at Rockets, 9:30, TNT

Links

I ranked the 23 most interesting players to watch in the NBA playoffs. Spoiler alert: Kawhi Leonard is No. 1.

The Pelicans hired David Griffin to run their front office. Paul Flannery on the decision Griffin will have to make about Anthony Davis.

PLAYOFFS!

The Lakers split with Luke Walton anyway. The Kings seem very interested in hiring Walton quickly. Who should coach the Lakers?

Oh good, Joel Embiid’s injury status is officially a mystery again. In other injury news, OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy. Those ain’t fun, folks.

Michael Pina on the Jazz as the NBA’s ultimate contradiction.

PLAYOFFS!

Stephen Curry is obsessed with popcorn.

LMAO the Knicks are sending Patrick Ewing to represent them at the most consequential Knicks-related lottery since, uh, the frozen envelope.

Folks, I’ve been waiting for the next NBA Desktop since the Magic press conference. It does not disappoint.

PLAYOFFS!

Devin Gordon on all the bricks we’re about to see.

A brutal conclusion to a brutal project: reviewing the 46 Raptors playoff losses since 2014.

I shared Kelly Dwyer’s awesome Eastern Conference playoff previews on Friday. The Western Conference edition is a subscribers’ only post. If you like the East one, I highly suggest you subscribe to KD’s work so you can check out the West preview and get all the postseason analysis from one of the legends of the Basketball Internet!

Oh wow, Seth Curry is now engaged to Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie. Thanksgiving pick-up games are about to get real.

PLAYOFFS!

DeMarcus Cousins is no longer interested in being called Boogie.

And finally: it’s early, but that public school LeBron opened in Akron has seen more growth in student performance than 99 percent of schools in Ohio. It opened eight months ago. The linked story is a detailed breakdown of everything the school is doing differently. Incredible stuff.

Be excellent to each other.

PLAYOFFS!