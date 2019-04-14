We’ve been dreaming of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for months. The Nuggets tanked a game in the final weekend of the regular season to set up a preferable secound round match-up. But looking ahead isn’t always wise for fans or teams. Witness what happened Saturday with three upsets in four games.

First, the Nets beat the Sixers, who have to be concerned about Joel Embiid’s injury and didn’t get much out of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, or J.J. Redick. Then the Magic shocked the Raptors in a helluva game -- D.J. Augustin nailed the fantastic game-winning three. The Game 1 curse continues!

In the nightcap, the Spurs held on to beat the Nuggets behind a suffocating defense that locked up Nikola Jokic (who finished with a triple-double but just 10 points) and closed out on shooters.

The Warriors did blow out the Clippers, so lower seeds didn’t go undefeated on Day 1 of the 2019 NBA playoffs. Ah well.

We’ll see if the upsets continue on Day 2 and beyond, or whether everyone just had some opening day jitters and expectations will come back to roost.

Scores

Nets 111, Sixers 102

Brooklyn leads 1-0

Magic 104, Raptors 101

Orlando leads 1-0

Clippers 104, Warriors 121

Golden State leads 1-0

Spurs 101, Nuggets 96

San Antonio leads 1-0

Schedule

Pacers at Celtics, 1, TNT

Thunder at Blazers, 3:30, ABC

Pistons at Bucks, 7, TNT

Jazz at Rockets, 9:30, TNT

Paul Flannery’s first playoffs Sunday Shootaround is on the Celtics, who will now get to be whoever they actually are.

The Kings officially named Luke Walton their new head coach less than 24 hours after the Lakers dismissed him. There’s something nice about knowing exactly who you want and landing him without hesitation. There’s also something a little weird about marrying the first coach you meet. The Kings did something similar with Dave Joerger two years ago, and we see how that worked out.

There was a mini-controversy over Amir Johnson having a cell phone on the bench of the Sixers’ game against the Nets. According to Joel Embiid, Johnson’s daughter is quite sick and he was checking on her. Still, the Sixers admonished Johnson and fined him. Huh.

John Gonzalez on the Sixers getting their bells rung in Game 1.

Six highlights from Game 1 that show Steph Curry’s supreme arrogance.

Pretty good double ejection from Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley. Durant being happy is a little weird considering this is like trading a queen for a knight. But the Warriors were up comfortably and he really does not like Bev. Perhaps this can be the common cause that reunites KD and Russell Westbrook.

One other note on Durant picking up two technicals in Game 1 of the first round: you get a one game suspension after seven techs in the playoffs. Remember that Draymond Green’s 2016 Finals suspension was a cumulative punishment. Something worth watching.

The coaches’ association has voted Mike Budenholzer their Coach of the Year. The coaches have picked the same winner as the media the last two years (though in 2017 Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra tied in coaches’ voting and D’Antoni won the media vote).

How Blake Griffin, budding comedian and actor, has adjusted to living far away from Hollywood.

Michael Pina interviewed David Griffin on a wide range of subjects right before he got named the new POBO of the Pelicans. Yes, we’re going to make POBO a thing. President of basketball operations.

Heavens, Steven Adams is funny.

How Greg Oden fell into alcoholism and fought his way back out.

The dude Alex Wong in the New York Times on NBA photographers doin’ it for the ‘Gram.

Be excellent to each other.