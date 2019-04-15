C.J. McCollum made Jennifer proud

The 2019 NBA playoffs have been C.J. McCollum’s time to shine, and that pattern followed through in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 100-96 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. In an off night for Damian Lillard, McCollum exploded for 37 points on 29 shots, including a clutch step-back bucket to secure the win.

@CJMcCollum was CLUTCH down the stretch to help the @trailblazers win Game 7 and advance to the Conference Finals!



McCollum poured in 37 PTS while adding 9 REB, 1 BLK, and 1 STL. pic.twitter.com/E21bR0b6bB — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) May 12, 2019

He did it for Jennifer.

CJ McCollum



✅ 37 points

✅ 9 rebounds

✅ Game 7 win!



Making Jennifer proud pic.twitter.com/79gwWc2iYc — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 12, 2019

a twitter lady named jennifer really changed the landscape of the NBA playoffs — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) May 12, 2019

He did it, Jennifer — Deadlift Schrempf. (@GeeDee215) May 12, 2019

you did this Jennifer — CJ McWobum (@WorldWideWob) May 12, 2019

For those who don’t remember, Jennifer, a basketball Twitter celebrity who goes by one name, was brought back into the spotlight when Portland defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 104-99, in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. After the game during the post-game press conference, a reported jogged McCollum’s memory:

He told Jennifer he was going to try to do this.

CJ McCollum is asked if he has any words for Jennifer following tonight's Game 1 win. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5A7LWgHndW — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 14, 2019

Remember how this whole thing happened?

It was the middle of August 2018, and McCollum had made headlines for saying he would never join the Warriors or another superteam to chase an NBA championship. His reasoning: “I’m not built like those guys. I was raised differently.”

Social media took that and ran with it, so much so that McCollum commented on Twitter. “Y’all stay bringing up old stuff,” he said. “Y'all got me out here looking like a bitter ex.”

He wrote that the Warriors were one of the best teams ever assembled — a fact — with four Hall of Fame players and another on the way (DeMarcus Cousins) — another fact.

“I’m happy,” he continued. “Stop making look like a [scorned] man sheesh.”

Y’all stay bringing up old stuff. Yall got me out here looking like a bitter ex. 1 of the best teams ever assembled W/ 2 players you could argue are top 15 greatest to lace them up. 4 hall of famers w/ another one on the way. I’m happy stop making me look like a scorn man sheesh https://t.co/4xVYw5FDOv — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

The thing is, though, Portland had just gotten swept in back-to-back playoff series: first in 2016 by the Warriors (which, understandable), then embarrassingly by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 (which, inexplicable).

Along came Jennifer, who had seen enough of McCollum’s talk. She had a simple mandate: “Win a playoff game then talk.”

Win a playoff game then talk — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) August 15, 2018

McCollum’s response went viral. “Im trying Jennifer.”

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

It instantly became the next great NBA meme.

It was a T-shirt.

Plenty of folks asked and my guy @GrantGoldberg delivered!



How many of you would be interested in snagging one of these t-shirts?



"Im trying Jennifer" @CJMcCollum - we'll have one ready for you ASAP! pic.twitter.com/TNDQLkvzj3 — Danny Marang (@DMarang) August 15, 2018

It became artwork.

"Im trying Jennifer" - @CJMcCollum



Late to the game due to other projects, but i had a few minutes to put this together real quick just now. What a fun twitter day. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/WlSKKGB6Se — evanem (@evanempdx) August 16, 2018

It became commentary.

It took over social media. That’s why McCollum got a deep, hearty laugh out of the question. Jennifer was a legend, even if it was just for a single tweet.

I almost forgot you JENNIFER you a legend https://t.co/KnZ85zwqYG — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 14, 2019

C.J. tried, and he did. And now, Jennifer says she has fans from all types of NBA fanbases asking for her help. She has a new name now: the playoff whisperer.