If you are a normal, reasonable person — and especially if you are a normal, reasonable person who lives east of the Rockies or in Europe or western Africa — you may have decided Monday around halftime of Game 2 of Warriors-Clippers was a safe point to check out and get some sleep. Golden State led by 23 at that point, Stephen Curry was firing on every cylinder he’s got, and this series looked over.

Folks, if you are a normal, reasonable person who decided to go to bed at halftime, I’m here to tell you that you made a mistake.

The Clippers executed the biggest comeback in NBA PLAYOFF HISTORY after falling behind by 31 midway through the third quarter. They won the game.

LA cut the lead to roughly a dozen by the fourth quarter, and then whittled it away further, getting to within one possession with 5:34 left in the fourth. Lou Williams tied the game with a long fadeaway with 1:10 left, hit a shorter jumper the next time down. Then, after a Klay Thompson miss with the Warriors up one, Landry Shamet nailed a three (off a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pass — rookies!) with 16 seconds left to give LA its first lead since the first quarter. Curry missed a go-ahead three, Montrezl Harrell hit his free throws, and suddenly we had the most shocking finish in recent NBA playoff memory.

From the 7:30 mark of the third quarter until the end of the game, the Clips outscored the Warriors by 35 points. Williams had 26 on 11-17 shooting and seven assists in that stretch. Harrell had 17 on 5-5 shooting (7-8 from the line). LA couldn’t miss. Meanwhile, during the comeback the Warriors had 14 turnovers (in less than a quarter and a half — Kevin Durant and Curry had eight of them) and shot less than 30 percent from the floor. LA found another defensive level, inspired by a Very Online Patrick Beverley. Also, DeMarcus Cousins suffered a potentially serious quad injury in the first half. Without him, Harrell feasted inside.

What a win. WHAT A WIN.

Scores

Nets 123, Sixers 145

Series tied 1-1

Clippers 135, Warriors 131

Series tied 1-1

Schedule

Magic at Raptors, 8 ET, TNT

Orlando leads 1-0

Spurs at Nuggets, 9 ET, NBA TV

San Antonio leads 1-0

Thunder at Blazers, 10:30 ET, TNT

Portland leads 1-0

Be excellent to each other.