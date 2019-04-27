Kevin Durant dropped 38 points in the first half and a playoff career high 50 overall as the Warriors finally eliminated the Clippers to move on to the second round. Durant has been the major focal point of the series throughout, as the Clippers threw everything they could at him, including shorter defenders like Patrick Beverley. But Durant is just too good.

In a twist on their usual bravado, the Clippers gave Durant massive respect in the post-game Friday night. Beverley called him “a helluva player” and Lou Williams called him “special” and an “all-world professional.” These are all true statements of course, but from the Clippers it’s basically genuflection.

The subplot is that the Clippers have salary cap room this summer and expect to push the chips all in to try to build a superteam in Los Angeles. Durant is considered a target, as are Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. L.A. can fit two of them ... if they can recruit them. The recruiting of Durant -- particularly by Williams, who’s on a long-term deal -- has already begun.

In either case, kudos to the Clips for a magical season finished with a highly competitive series against the two-time defending champs. If the Warriors do fall this spring, this series against L.A. will be a part of that tale.

Scores

Warriors 129, Clippers 110

Golden State wins series 4-2

Schedule

Sixers at Raptors, 7:30 ET, TNT

Series tied 0-0

Spurs at Nuggets, 10 ET, TNT

Series tied 3-3

Links

Be excellent to each other.