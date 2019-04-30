When are the Rockets raising their ‘2018 NBA Champion By Audit’ banner?

The debate over how certain players and teams are officiated was already at a fever pitch by the conclusion of Game 1 of Rockets vs. Warriors on Sunday. Basically the entire aftermath was litigation over James Harden’s landing space and a lack of respect for Stephen Curry from officials.

And then it got even weirder on Monday, despite the league’s last-two-minute report backing up the officials on Game 1’s most critical non-call.

News of an unreleased memo prepared by the Rockets after last season’s Houston-Golden State seven-gamer came out. ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Rachel Nichols reviewed the memo, which took the NBA’s own possession-by-possession report of the officiating in Game 7 of the 2018 series and added (or subtracted) Houston’s expected point values on each missed call plus anything the league called inconclusive. The upshot: the Rockets say they were snookered out of a net 18.6 points. They lost by nine.

In the memo, the Rockets claim referees “likely changed the eventual NBA champion.” Ladies and gentlemen, we have a third member of the NBA Champion By Audit club. The 2018 Rockets now join the 2002 Kings and 2006 Mavericks in the exclusive ranks of those who steadfastly claim they had titles stolen from their hands by officials.

To be sure, the Rockets’ report is hilarious and (without seeing the full thing) seems wacky. The best example Lowe and Nichols share in their story: the Rockets claim that because the officials didn’t call a blocking foul on Harden in Game 7 (something the NBA report considers inconclusive in review), they cost Houston two points, or the difference between Kevon Looney’s expected point value from free throws and what actually happened (a Kevin Durant three). So somehow, this turn of events -- Harden getting the benefit of a swallowed whistle on defense -- is proof ... the officials are biased against the Rockets? Riiiiiight.

I didn’t think Daryl Morey could outdo Mark Cuban on conspiratorial mythbuilding, but here we are. Let’s just hope all this doesn’t actually ruin what should otherwise be a fantastic series.

Good Morning It’s Basketball NBA news and links delivered to your inbox each weekday, so you never miss out. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Scores

Sixers 94, Raptors 89

Series tied 1-1

Blazers 113, Nuggets 121

Denver leads series 1-0

Schedule

Celtics at Bucks, 8 ET, TNT

Boston leads series 1-0

Rockets at Warriors, 10:30 ET, TNT

Golden State leads series 1-0

Links

Whew, this Raptors vs. Sixers series just might live up to the billing. Philadelphia showed some real grit in Game 2 and took advantage of the Raptors’ poor long-range shooting and absent bench to pull out a win. This was definitely a Jimmy Butler Game.

Another memorable playoff night for Nikola Jokic, who is rising to the occasion. The Nuggets never really crumbled on themselves, even when Damian Lillard pressed them in uncomfortable ways. That series against the Spurs just might have sharpened up Denver’s poise.

Paul Flannery on what Playoff Kyrie truly can be.

Jackie MacMullan, greatest basketball writer ever, on Joel Embiid.

Me on Kawhi Leonard’s odd legacy.

Going to war with the officials seems like a bad strategy for the Rockets, no? Andrew Sharp argues James Harden is too good to rely on the refs.

A team-by-team WNBA salary cap breakdown.

As Flanns has been saying since he was drafted, Jaylen Brown is one of the smartest, most thoughtful players in the league.

And finally: Guy Fieri is going to convince Kevin Durant to stay with the Warriors by holding an, uh, inspiration dinner. Pass the donkey sauce, Klay!

Be excellent to each other.