Please don’t hold Myles Turner getting crossed up this badly against him

It happens! But woof, Reggie Jackson got him.

By Matt Ellentuck

Myles Turner is having an incredible defensive season for the Indiana Pacers. The versatile center can usually switch onto all five positions and serve as an anchor for a team that has no business winning as often as it does. That’s why Turner has been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

But a 10-second blip of a Pistons-Pacers game is threatening to stop that. On Thursday, Reggie Jackson crossed Turner until his feet wobbled and collapsed, and it’s absolutely hilarious to watch.

OH NO!

Turner flat-out took a seat as Jackson reached back for space and drained a three.

Award voters, please don’t hold this against Myles. It’s April in the NBA.

