Former Duke Blue Devils currently in the NBA, ranked by their second-round playoff performance

There were 25 players who played college basketball at Duke and appeared in at least one NBA game this season. Thirteen of those 25 players are on teams that made the NBA playoffs. Ten of those players are on teams that made the second round of the playoffs. Eight of those players have played in the second round.

Let’s rank them.

Special Cases

Trevon Duval (two-way contract with Rockets, not on playoff roster), Gary Trent (on Blazers roster but has been inactive in playoffs)

Did Not Make Playoffs

Marvin Bagley, Wendell Carter, Luol Deng, Harry Giles, Brandon Ingram, Frank Jackson, Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor, Jabari Parker, Miles Plumlee, Lance Thomas, Justise Winslow

Made Playoffs, But Lost in First Round

Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson, Luke Kennard

Duke Players in the Second Round, Ranked

8. Quinn Cook

7. Mason Plumlee

6. Seth Curry

5. Austin Rivers

4. Jayson Tatum

3. J.J. Redick

2. Kyrie Irving

[enormous gap]

1. Rodney Hood.

What a time to be alive.