Rockets collapsed against Warriors? Wow, what a surprise, who could possibly have seen that coming

In lieu of a normal breakdown of the Rockets’ latest and greatest collapse against the Warriors, we’re just going to offer up a brief list of alternative Good Morning It’s Basketball headlines for your enjoyment. So, uh, enjoy.

Chins up, Houston: Fifth time’s a charm

The bigger the challenge, the Harden they fall

You can’t have Daryl Morey, Mike D’Antoni, James Harden and Chris Paul without spelling C-O-L-L-A-P-S-E

At least the Rockets have their 2018 NBA Championship According to Internal Audit

Rockets miss opportunity to miss 27 straight threes in inevitable Game 7 loss

At least James Harden is about to get another MVP awa... wait a minute

Carmelo Anthony would never

Déja-vu-vu-vu-vu

The Rockets are the Warriors of losing in crushing fashion to the Warriors

Chins up, Houston: Chris Paul is only 34 and only has $124 million left on his contract

Rockets lose to Warriors without Kevin Durant, saving us from having to pretend to think Houston has a shot next year

Scores

Warriors 118, Rockets 113

Golden State wins series 4-2

Schedule

No games scheduled on Saturday.

Be excellent to each other.