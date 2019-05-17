The second game of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers spotlighted five people, and all of their names were Curry. Warriors superstar Steph led the night in scoring, Blazers guard Seth came up big in crunch time, mom and dad Sonya and Dell were consistently shown in their dueling jerseys, and sister Sydel tweeted through the excitement. The Currys stole the shown on all accounts in the Warriors’ 114-111 win.

The battle between the brothers was front and center all game. Even if they don’t look much alike, any Steph followers could’ve picked up that something was different when Seth was guarding him. In space, the usual team-first Warrior broke into one-on-one isolation opportunities against his brother. That came with varying success, as the younger Curry stripped him at times, and closed out on others. It wasn’t the lopsided performance most would’ve expected.

Advantage Curry pic.twitter.com/g9x0Q72SpQ — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 17, 2019

Seth had a strong night, too. Steph had the night with 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, but Seth finished with 16 points on nine shots, including a huge three over his brother:

Seth curry hits a three over Steph then strips him on the other end pic.twitter.com/S6AX1QAtKn — benjamin (@BenGleason23) May 17, 2019

The battle got petty like quarrels between brothers do. In the game’s final minutes, Seth got in Steph’s ear before the final two of his free throws. (Steph made them both.)

Seth Curry tries to get in Steph Curry's head by talking trash to him at the FT line pic.twitter.com/6vlho8lgO3 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2019

After the game, Steph told Doris Burke, “It was like back in Charlotte. ... He made winning plays. This will probably be one we’ll have the film clip at home.”

The Game 2 battle between Steph and Seth is staying in the Curry archives pic.twitter.com/MZcy72zc2H — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2019

During the game, the cameras flashed to the Curry parents, who had no idea how to react as each ass-kicking son alternated kicking ass down the stretch. Dell informed ESPN’s Doris Burke that Sonya didn’t have her usual pre-game cocktail, but several freeze-frames revealed Dell himself may have needed a few.

Sonya Curry is so stressed watching her sons, she skipped her pre-game tradition pic.twitter.com/7YtxHOFt6I — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2019

Knowing when to clap was hard.

They're so proud of Seth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/amF6xSO89A — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 17, 2019

No immediate Curry family member was left behind, though. Youngest sibling Sydel tweeted away as her brothers both had memorable nights:

After the game, Klay Thompson, who’s long-known the Curry family at this point, was asked about his front-row seat to the game. He answered in 110 percent Klay form, countering that he didn’t have a front-row seat, he was actually in the game.

Klay Thompson, asked about his front-row seat to the Curry vs. Curry battle. “I wouldn’t say I had a front-row seat. I kinda was actually out there playing.” pic.twitter.com/7VuLLykhB2 — The Athletic (@TheAthleticSF) May 17, 2019

But then he candidly closed to show his respect. “What a special time to be in the Curry family. You never know if this will ever happen again. I’m enjoying it because I know how hard they work.”

Two games in, and the Curry Bowl is 2-0 to Steph’s team. But even as an underdog, Seth is putting up an ample fight.

If that trend continues, all Currys can walk away happy. Because — oof — there’s no precedent for what happens if this series goes seven games.