NBA general managers are way, way more important than coaches

It’s pretty much indisputable the NBA general managers -- or presidents of basketball operations, or whatever title you give them -- are far more integral to a team’s long-term success than are NBA head coaches. But coaches receive much, much more coverage and attention this time of year (when the personalities are shuffling around the continent) than coaches.

The Timberwolves hired longtime Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as the team’s new president of basketball ops, according to Woj. This has huge ramifications not just on the Wolves’ near-term future, but on the future of one of the NBA’s top young players in Karl-Anthony Towns. Whether Towns ends up in play for other teams depends on how well Rosas does his job building around the center. But relatively little is known about Rosas by fans beyond the fact that he’s worked with Daryl Morey for a while and had that weird moment where he joined the Mavericks a few years ago, but then bailed and immediately returned to the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Wizards interviewed longtime Thunder assistant GM Troy Weaver -- the man credited with convincing Sam Presti to reach for Russell Westbrook at No. 4 -- for their open front office job. That Weaver hasn’t gotten strong looks in the past by teams replacing general managers has been a source of confusion and, frankly, speculation. Danny Ferry is also under consideration. Needless to say, this is an incredibly important decision for Wizards franchisee Ted Leonsis given what’s at stake in the next year for D.C. with Bradley Beal and John Wall’s contract.

Who coaches the Lakers next season is pretty important in the grand scheme of the NBA. Who coaches the Suns, though, is far less important than all these front office decisions. It’s worth keeping in perspective. (Of course, I could help the matter by linking to front office reportage more than coaching rumors! I’ll try.)

Scores

Blazers 97, Nuggets 90

Series tied 1-1

Schedule

Raptors at Sixers, 8 ET, ESPN

Series tied 1-1

Links

The Blazers beat the Nuggets despite Damian Lillard scoring just 14 points. Then a bunch of Nuggets left the bench area as a minor kerfuffle developed on court toward the end of the game. Not great, Bob.

I wrote about Kevin Durant’s postseason dominance and how that makes the Warriors’ future even more interesting whether or not he leaves.

Apparently I screwed up a link to my piece on Kawhi Leonard’s potential legacy as dynasty destroyer the other day.

Michael Pina on Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris as the best quarterback-receiver combo in the NBA.

The Clippers lost in the first round, but they accomplished exactly what they needed to in these playoffs.

Defense is the primary reason Ben Simmons remains valuable even without the ball in his hands.

R.J. Hampton is a top prospect who moved up a year -- he’ll be in the 2020 NBA Draft. Here’s what makes him so special.

Christian Dawkins is one of the defendants in the big NCAA/FBI collab. It sounds like he shredded the NCAA and FBI on Wednesday. There are tapes of him laughing about how weird and dumb the undercover FBI agent’s plan to bribe college coaches is.

10 takeaways from how well the Bucks’ adjustments worked against the Celtics in Game 2. Dan Devine on Giannis Antetokounmpo breaking through the wall.

Apparently Sarunas Jasikevicius is a candidate for the Grizzlies’ coaching job. Do you how many years I’ve been waiting for everyone to have to spell Jasikevicius on a regular basis again?

Be excellent to each other.