What do the Raptors say to the god of death? NOT TODAY

These Raptors are many things, and one of them is certainly resilient. Toronto, down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals to the Bucks, went to double overtime on Sunday to claim victory and stay alive in the series. Toronto won 118-112 in front of the home crowd. This might still be a series.

It was a wild affair, as double overtime games in the NBA typically are. This is a great summary from Sean Woodley of everything that went wrong for Toronto in the win, none of which matters after the final buzzer. There will certainly be some discussion of officiating issues with Kyle Lowry fouling out midway through the fourth quarter, Giannis fouling out in the second overtime on a tight little charge vs. block call, and Kawhi Leonard getting away with a double dribble on a critical, highlight reel play.

In the end, it came down to Kawhi, who scored 36 points on one leg, playing through an injury suffered early. He has saved this team so many times. You just wonder how long this lasts ...

Scores

Bucks 112, Raptors 118 (2OT)

Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Schedule

Warriors at Blazers, 9 ET, ESPN

Golden State leads series 3-0

Links

Be sure to check out Paul Flannery’s Sunday Shootaround on how Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking over the NBA, one playoff game at a time.

Portland can secure the right to a gentlemen’s sweep or they can end their season in a sweep for the second straight year (albeit with vastly different feelings). We’ll see.

CSKA Moscow wins the Euroleague Final Four. Cory Higgins played a prominent role.

How Giannis is impacting Greek culture and identity in Toronto and everywhere.

Mike D’Antoni doesn’t have a new contract yet, but he wants to coach for three more years.

Lisa Leslie on why she’s coaching in the BIG3.

The reason the Warriors haven’t needed Kevin Durant to dominate is named Draymond Green. Draymond has never been this good ... or this quiet.

President Malcolm Brogdon on his life’s mission, which has very little to do with being an awesome basketball player.

Trajan Langdon will work under David Griffin in New Orleans.

There are mumurs that Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland has a promise in the top 10, given to him by either the Lakers or Suns. Promise season!

And finally: Kyle Korver gave a commencement address at Creighton, and quoted Allen Iverson. Heroic.

Be excellent to each other.